The National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center recently issued a ‘watch alert,’ signaling the occurrence of a strong geomagnetic storm. This raises the possibility of witnessing the Aurora Borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, in Colorado in the coming days.

Although the forecast indicates that Colorado is on the edge of the visibility line for the aurora, past experiences have shown that even when the mapping suggests a more northern range, the Northern Lights can still be seen in remote parts of the state, far from artificial lights. As a result, there is a chance that Coloradans may have the opportunity to witness this natural phenomenon.

However, it is essential to note that this is only a forecast, and predictions can change. Therefore, whether or not the Aurora Borealis will be visible in Colorado is still uncertain. If the skies are clear, the night of November 30 is expected to offer the best viewing conditions.

In previous instances with similar forecasts, the Northern Lights were most prominent in northern parts of Colorado, such as North Park and the northern Eastern Plains region, where light pollution is minimal. It is important to manage expectations, as the aurora might not appear as vividly as in photographs. Instead, it may manifest as a faint glow on the northern horizon, which still offers the opportunity for captivating long-exposure photographs.

For those eager to witness this extraordinary spectacle, a short drive into neighboring states like Wyoming or South Dakota may increase the chances of catching a glimpse.

