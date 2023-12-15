નવો અભ્યાસ iCloud સ્ટોરેજ પર iMessage બેકઅપની આશ્ચર્યજનક અસર દર્શાવે છે

A recent study has shed light on the significant impact that iMessage backups have on the storage capacity of iCloud. The study, conducted by a team of researchers, examined the data usage of iMessage backups on various iOS devices.

The findings of the study were quite alarming. It was discovered that iMessage backups accounted for a significant portion of iCloud storage usage for many users. In fact, for some users, iMessage backups occupied up to 50% of their available iCloud storage.

The researchers also found that many users were unaware of the amount of storage their iMessage backups were consuming. The new iOS 17.2 update provides a feature that allows users to easily see how many messages are backed up to iCloud and how much storage they are taking up. This feature can be accessed by going to Settings, tapping on the user’s name, selecting iCloud, and then choosing Show All and Messages in iCloud.

Upon learning about the findings of the study, many users expressed concerns about whether they really needed to hold on to these iMessage backups forever. Some users were even considering deleting old backups to free up storage space on their iCloud accounts.

For those who are wondering, the cost of iCloud storage per month varies depending on the storage plan chosen. Apple offers several options, ranging from 50GB to 2TB, with prices starting at $0.99 per month.

In conclusion, the study highlights the significant impact that iMessage backups have on iCloud storage. It urges users to be more mindful of their iMessage backup settings and consider deleting unnecessary backups to optimize storage space on their iCloud accounts.