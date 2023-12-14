RTE has recently unveiled exciting details about their upcoming New Year’s Eve special, sure to be a showstopper for 2023. Popular television personality Patrick Kielty will be taking the reins as he hosts his first end-of-year extravaganza, set to air from 10.15pm on December 31st. This marks a significant change as the iconic Late Late Show will be broadcast on a Sunday for the very first time.

The show promises to set the stage for a truly festive atmosphere as Kielty welcomes a lineup of special guests to join in the celebration. With surprises, familiar faces, and a heartwarming farewell to the past year, viewers can expect a memorable evening of entertainment. The special production was announced in the recently released RTE Guide, generating anticipation and excitement among fans.

In the midst of New Year’s specials, the Late Late Show will face stiff competition from the Graham Norton show, known for its star-studded guest lineup. However, RTE is confident in the appeal of their show, offering viewers an alternative and equally exciting option to ring in the new year.

Following his hosting duties, Kielty will pass the baton to Anna Geary as she takes over for the highly anticipated countdown to the New Year. With their combined energy and charm, this dynamic duo is sure to make the transition into 2024 an unforgettable experience.

As Ireland’s most beloved chat show, the Late Late Show has been a staple in Irish households for decades. Its New Year’s Eve special will undoubtedly captivate audiences with its lively atmosphere, engaging conversations, and standout performances. So mark your calendars and join Patrick Kielty and his special guests on RTE One for a fantastic evening of entertainment on December 31st.