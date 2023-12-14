RTE is set to kick off the New Year in style with a special edition of the iconic Late Late Show. This year, for the first time ever, the show will air on a Sunday, hosted by the charismatic Patrick Kielty. The New Year’s Eve extravaganza will begin at 10.15pm and continue until the countdown to 2024.

In true Late Late Show fashion, the lineup of special guests promises to make the night memorable. While the details of the guests are being kept under wraps, viewers can expect familiar faces and plenty of surprises. Patrick Kielty, known for his quick wit and charm, will lead the conversations and keep the festive atmosphere alive.

The Graham Norton Show is also hosting a New Year’s special, featuring A-list guests such as Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. As the two shows go head-to-head, the competition for viewers’ attention is fierce. Both shows offer unique experiences, with their own blend of entertainment, celebrity interviews, and laughter.

After Patrick Kielty signs off at 11.45pm, the countdown to the New Year will be taken over by Anna Geary. Viewers can expect a seamless transition into the midnight celebrations as they ring in 2024 with excitement and anticipation.

The RTE Guide teases that this year’s extravaganza will be a fitting farewell to the past year, bidding it adieu with laughter, entertainment, and joy. As we say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the opportunities and challenges that 2024 holds, the New Year’s Eve special promises to be a night to remember.

So, mark your calendars and tune in to RTE One on New Year’s Eve for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, laughter, and celebration.