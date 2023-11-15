New data from Circana confirms that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was the top-selling game in the United States for the month of October. The game’s success continued to soar as it secured its place as the fourth best-selling game of 2023, trailing behind other highly anticipated titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Madden NFL 24.

Spider-Man 2 achieved an incredible feat by selling over five million copies in just 11 days. It also set a record as the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game within a 24-hour period, with more than 2.5 million copies sold in a single day. These remarkable sales figures propelled Spider-Man 2 ahead of God of War Ragnarok to claim the top spot on the PlayStation day-one launch sales chart.

In addition to its impressive sales numbers, Spider-Man 2 also dominated physical software dollar sales in October, surpassing the sales of its predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man from September 2018, by a double-digit percentage.

The game review of Spider-Man 2 acknowledged its position as a sequel in an exceptional series but noted that it could benefit from a radical rethinking of the open world environment of New York City. However, the refined combat mechanics and web-swinging gameplay were praised, providing players with familiar comfort and exciting new abilities.

On a different note, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, debuted as the second best-selling game in October 2023 and currently ranks as the 21st best-selling game of the year. This game marks the first entirely new entry in the sidescrolling Super Mario series in over a decade, and it achieved record-breaking sales with 4.3 million units sold within the first two weeks of release.

Roblox’s recent PlayStation launch also received significant recognition, securing the fourth spot in monthly active users among all PS5 games, just behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Fortnite, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

While video game content spending decreased by 4% compared to the previous year, likely due to the absence of a big launch like Modern Warfare 2, hardware spending took a hit with a 23% decline. Despite this, the PS5 remained the best-selling hardware platform in terms of both unit and dollar sales for October 2023, followed by Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

With the upcoming Black Friday and holiday season sales period, Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are all making strategic efforts to maximize sales. Sony aims to sell a record-breaking 25 million PS5s this fiscal year and has recently released the PS5 Slim model. Meanwhile, rumors of a forthcoming Switch 2 release in 2024 further fuel the excitement surrounding Nintendo’s Switch lineup.

