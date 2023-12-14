In an unexpected turn of events, the celebrity version of Ireland’s Fittest Family will not be airing on RTE this Christmas. The popular show, which usually features famous faces and their family members taking on challenges from the hit series, has disappointed fans with its absence from the festive schedule this year.

However, all hope is not lost for avid viewers of the show. The final of Ireland’s Fittest Family is set to air this Sunday at 6.30pm on RTE One. With new presenter Laura Fox and coach Sonia O’Sullivan taking over from Mairead Ronan and Anna Geary, the remaining families are gearing up for an intense battle.

Among the families competing in the season finale are the Byrnes from Tipperary, the Stratfords from Cavan, the Bonnars from Tipperary, and the Murphys from Carlow. Each family brings their own unique set of skills and determination to the competition.

The challenges ahead for these families are not for the faint of heart. A boat race down the River Liffey will test their teamwork and endurance, followed by the infamous Back Against the Wall challenge. The stakes are high as the bottom two families will face off in The Eliminator, with only one family emerging victorious.

The journey culminates with the classic Hanging Tough and the Grand Final, where the winner will be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family 2023. The excitement is palpable as the families push themselves to their limits in pursuit of victory.

Don't miss the action-packed Grand Final of Ireland's Fittest Family on December 17th at 6.30pm on RTE One and RTE Player.