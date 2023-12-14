નવું ભૌતિકશાસ્ત્ર સમીકરણ બ્લેક હોલની આસપાસ અનંત પ્રતિબિંબ દર્શાવે છે

In a groundbreaking development, astronomers have uncovered a remarkable set of equations that accurately describe the infinite reflections of the Universe that occur within the distorted light surrounding a black hole. This discovery not only captivates the scientific community with its sheer beauty, but it also has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the gravitational forces at play around these enigmatic cosmic entities.

Physics student Albert Sneppen of the Niels Bohr Institute in Denmark has formulated a mathematical solution, unveiling the intricacies of these reflections. The proximity of each image is intricately dependent on the angle from which it is observed and the rate of spin of the black hole. This breakthrough offers scientists an unparalleled opportunity to further investigate the enigmatic gravitational environment surrounding these extreme objects.

Beyond a certain radius, residing at the event horizon, black holes possess an extraordinarily powerful gravitational pull. Here, escape velocity surpasses the speed of light, rendering even photons trapped within its clutches. However, just outside this boundary, peculiar phenomena unfold. The profound gravitational field distorts the very fabric of space-time, causing light to traverse a warped and contorted path.

Near the inner edge of this region, scientists have observed a phenomenon known as a photon ring. Photons orbit the black hole numerous times before eventually being devoured or escaping into space. As a result, light emanating from distant objects situated behind the black hole undergoes magnification, distortion, and reflection multiple times. Referred to as a gravitational lens, this effect serves as a valuable tool in studying the intricacies of the Universe.

Previous studies had established that observing closer to the black hole facilitates the observation of additional reflections of distant objects. However, precisely describing this phenomenon mathematically had remained challenging until Sneppen’s breakthrough. By formulating a new approach based on second-order differential equations, he successfully quantified the linear stability of light trajectories. His solution not only elucidates why images repeat at intervals governed by the number e^(2π), but it also provides insights into the influence of the black hole’s spin.

While observing these effects in practice presents enormous challenges, with the current limitations of technology, future advancements may yield even more extraordinary insights. Phenomenally intricate rings of light should theoretically abound around black holes. Having already imaged the shadow of a supermassive black hole, known as Pōwehi (M87*), it seems promising that with time and advancements, we will capture higher quality images and potentially even observe the fabled photon ring.

The infinite images that materialize in the vicinity of black holes not only hold the potential to deepen our understanding of the physics of space-time in their vicinity but also offer glimpses into the objects obscured by their gravitational might— an infinite series of reflections, perpetually orbiting, awaiting countless scientific discoveries.

The research findings have been published in Scientific Reports, augmented by an earlier version released in July 2021.