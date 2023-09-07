Google Pixel 8 5 વર્ષના અપડેટ્સ સાથે સેમસંગને પાછળ રાખી શકે છે

As the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro approaches, there is one rumored area that set to put Google above its competitors. If the rumors are true and Google announces 4 or 5 years of updates for their Pixel phones, they will be ahead of Samsung by two years in terms of software support.

Currently, Google provides 3 years of OS updates and 5 years of monthly security patches for its Pixel phones. This schedule began with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and has continued with subsequent releases. Previously, Google offered 3 years of OS updates and just 3 years of security updates.

On the other hand, Samsung offers 4 Android version updates and 5 years of security updates. While this may seem like Samsung is leading the way in terms of OS updates, when compared to Google’s Pixel phones, both brands end up at the same Android version by the end of a phone’s life cycle.

The main reason for this is that Samsung launches phones with an Android version behind, while Google releases their best phones with the latest Android version. Hence, the first Android version update that Samsung sends out is simply catching up with Google’s phones. Both Samsung and Google then provide three more OS version updates, resulting in the same end point.

There is an exception with the A-series phones from Google, which do not keep up with the higher-end Pixel releases in terms of the final Android version. The A-series phones typically launch in the mid-cycle of an Android version and require an update to the new version, similar to Samsung phones.

With the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google is rumored to exceed Samsung in terms of software support. Although the specific details are not yet known, this would imply more updates for a longer period of time. With the potential for 4 or 5 Android version updates, Google could revolutionize the Android update experience.

When the Pixel 8 Pro launches in October, it will come with Android 14 pre-installed. If it receives another 4 version updates, it will be updated to Android 18 by 2027. With 5 years of updates, it could reach Android 19 by 2028. This surpasses Samsung’s current lineup, which is not expected to go beyond Android 17.

If Google commits to even 4 Android version updates on the Pixel 8, it would significantly elevate the Android update experience. Therefore, if the rumors hold true, Google may rightfully claim the title of the “King of Android Updates.”

