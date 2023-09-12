શહેરનું જીવન

નવી ટેક્નોલોજી અને એઆઈની શક્તિનું અનાવરણ

ટેકનોલોજી

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Free Rewards with Redeem Codes

Byગેબ્રિયલ બોથા

Sep 12, 2023
Garena Free Fire: How to Get Free Rewards with Redeem Codes

Getting rewarded always encourages you for the betterment, especially when it comes to gaming. Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, understands this and constantly offers its players exciting opportunities to earn free in-game items.

Every day, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes that players can use to collect a variety of rewards, including skins, weapons, costumes, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time, usually between 12 to 18 hours.

To claim your freebies, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text box, then click on the confirm button to continue

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’ to proceed

Step 5: The codes will be successfully redeemed, and you can now collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Today, you have the chance to win a free Gilded Mask, as well as exciting new bundles and skins. However, remember to check back again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Source: Garena Free Fire

વ્યાખ્યાઓ:
– Redeem codes: Special codes provided by game developers that allow players to claim free in-game items or bonuses.
– Skins: Cosmetics that change the appearance of weapons, characters, or other objects in a game.
– Bundles: A collection of in-game items sold together as a package.
– In-game mail: A section within the game where players can receive messages, rewards, and other items.

By ગેબ્રિયલ બોથા

સંબંધિત પોસ્ટ

ટેકનોલોજી

જાપાન 2030 લોન્ચ માટે મિથેન-ઇંધણયુક્ત રોકેટ એન્જિન વિકસાવશે

Sep 16, 2023 રોબર્ટ એન્ડ્રુ
ટેકનોલોજી

ડિસ્કવર સેમસંગ સેલ: સેમસંગ સ્માર્ટથીંગ્સ સ્ટેશન માત્ર $1માં મેળવો!

Sep 16, 2023 મેમ્ફો બ્રેસિયા
ટેકનોલોજી

ધ આર્ટ ઓફ ડિક્લટરિંગ: લેટીંગ ગો ઓફ ધ એક્સેસ

Sep 16, 2023 ગેબ્રિયલ બોથા

તમે ચુકી ગયા

વિજ્ઞાન

સપ્ટેમ્બરમાં જોવા માટે આવનારા સ્કાય સ્પેક્ટેકલ્સ

Sep 18, 2023 વિકી સ્ટેવ્રોપૌલો 0 ટિપ્પણીઓ
વિજ્ઞાન

હબલ એઆરપી 107 માં અથડાતી તારાવિશ્વોને પકડે છે

Sep 18, 2023 ગેબ્રિયલ બોથા 0 ટિપ્પણીઓ
વિજ્ઞાન

નાસા દૂરના ગ્રહ પર જીવનના સંભવિત ચિહ્નો શોધે છે

Sep 18, 2023 મેમ્ફો બ્રેસિયા 0 ટિપ્પણીઓ
વિજ્ઞાન

ચાઇનાનું વાઇડ-ફિલ્ડ ટેલિસ્કોપ એન્ડ્રોમેડા ગેલેક્સીની અદભૂત છબી કેપ્ચર કરે છે

Sep 18, 2023 મેમ્ફો બ્રેસિયા 0 ટિપ્પણીઓ