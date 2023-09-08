સપ્ટેમ્બરમાં પ્લેસ્ટેશન સ્ટાર્સ સભ્યો માટે નવી ઝુંબેશ અને સંગ્રહ

Attention PlayStation Stars members! September brings along exciting new campaigns and collectibles for you to enjoy. Get ready to take on fresh challenges, earn rewards, and add to your digital collectibles. Stay connected on the PlayStation App throughout the month for more updates.

One of the highlights this month is the PlayStation & You: Wireless Keyboard Campaign. If you were a past owner of the PS3 wireless keyboard, your loyalty is about to be rewarded. By participating in this campaign, you can unlock an exclusive digital collectible – the classic PS3 wireless keyboard. Simply start the campaign and this nostalgic piece will join your digital collectibles collection.

For Extra and Premium/Deluxe members of PlayStation Plus, the Game Catalog offers a wide selection of games to choose from. Each month, the catalog is refreshed with new additions. In September, we recommend trying out some must-play titles from Japan, such as Dynasty Warriors 9, Lost Judgement, Devil May Cry 5, Death Stranding, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. By playing any one of these games, you can earn 50 points.

Don’t forget about the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games Campaign. This month, PlayStation Plus members have the opportunity to earn 50 points by playing any one of the September Monthly Games. Make sure to check out the games announced for this month to take full advantage of this campaign.

If you haven’t had a chance to participate yet, the Hard Game Club campaign for Cuphead is still available until October 14th. Earn the “A Day at the Fair” trophy to unlock the Cuphead Hard Game Club digital collectible. And if you’ve already earned this trophy, simply start the campaign and play any PS4 or PS5 game to receive the Hard Game Club Balloon.

Remember to explore the PlayStation Store rewards section of your PlayStation Stars Rewards Catalog. Here, you can redeem your points for a variety of incredible games. Some examples of the games waiting for you include Cuphead, Moss, and Dredge.

If you’re not already a PlayStation Stars member, now is the perfect time to join. Learn more about PlayStation Stars and sign up today!

Please note that the PS Stars campaign is not available in Indonesia.

વ્યાખ્યાઓ:

– Digital collectibles: Items that can be collected and stored digitally, often used as a form of virtual currency or to enhance a user’s digital collection.

– PlayStation Plus: A subscription service for PlayStation users that offers various benefits, including free monthly games, exclusive discounts, and online multiplayer access.

– PlayStation Stars: A rewards program for PlayStation users where members can earn points and unlock exclusive rewards.

સ્ત્રોતો:

– PlayStation App

– PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

– PlayStation Store Rewards Catalog