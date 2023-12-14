ચંદ્ર પર માનવ પ્રવૃત્તિ નવા ભૂસ્તરશાસ્ત્રીય યુગને ટ્રિગર કરે છે: ચંદ્ર એન્થ્રોપોસીન

A study conducted by the University of Kansas has identified the impact of human disturbance on the moon, leading to the emergence of a new geological epoch known as the Lunar Anthropocene. This epoch began in 1959 when the USSR’s Luna 2 mission made contact with the lunar surface. Since then, numerous spacecraft have landed on the moon, significantly altering its surface.

Similar to the concept of the Anthropocene on Earth, which signifies the period when human activity has significantly impacted the planet’s climate and ecosystems, the scientists argue that the missions planned for the moon can have severe consequences. They believe it is crucial to recognize the extent of human interference on the lunar surface and declare a new epoch: the Lunar Anthropocene.

Lead author Justin Holcomb emphasizes that the moon’s landscape is no longer static or untouched. Human activities such as rovers, landers, and movements disrupt the moon’s regolith (sediments), surpassing the natural geological processes. Holcomb states, “The lunar landscape will be entirely different in 50 years. Our goal is to dispel the lunar-static myth and emphasize the importance of our impact.”

Over the years, human missions have overlooked the principle of “Leave No Trace,” leaving behind discarded spacecraft components, scientific equipment, and even human excreta. The delicate exosphere of the moon, composed of dust and gas, along with potentially permanent alterations to the lunar surface, makes it essential to consider mitigating the deleterious effects on the moon’s environment in future missions.

Through the concept of the Lunar Anthropocene, the researchers aim to raise awareness about the potential negative impact of human influence on the moon’s environment. They also seek to preserve and catalog historical artifacts, including footprints, flags, rovers, and golf balls, which contribute to humanity’s journey and evolutionary narrative.

This research underscores the need to carefully consider the environmental consequences of space exploration and ensure responsible and sustainable approaches to lunar missions. As humanity ventures further into space, it becomes crucial to strike a balance between scientific exploration and preserving the natural integrity of celestial bodies.