The Marvelous Cosmic Vine and the Growth of Galactic Structures

Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery in the early universe. A team of researchers from the Cosmic Dawn Center in Denmark has found a massive chain of 20 closely packed and gravitationally bound galaxies, which they affectionately call the “cosmic vine.” This extraordinary structure extends for an astonishing 13 million light years, with a width of 650,000 light years and a mass equivalent to around 260 billion Suns. This cosmic vine provides a unique opportunity for scientists to understand how the largest structures in the universe were formed and how they have evolved over billions of years.

What makes this discovery even more remarkable is that the cosmic vine is between 11 and 12 billion years old, meaning it was observed by the James Webb Space Telescope when the universe was only around 2 billion years old. The age estimation was made possible through the phenomenon of redshift, where light is stretched as the universe expands, causing it to move down the electromagnetic spectrum towards its red end. By observing the cosmic vine in infrared light, the telescope was able to capture the light that had traveled for billions of years and across billions of light years.

Of particular interest within the cosmic vine are two galaxies, Galaxy A and Galaxy E, which are the most massive galaxies in the chain. These galaxies have shapes dominated by large central bulges, similar to more “modern” galaxies. Intriguingly, the rate of star formation in these galaxies has significantly slowed down compared to their earlier stages. They are considered “quiescent” galaxies, which usually occurs when galaxies run low on the gas and dust needed for stellar formation. The team suspects that Galaxy A and Galaxy E became quiescent due to collisions and mergers with other galaxies around 500 million years prior.

This discovery not only sheds light on the formation of quiescent galaxies but also suggests that massive quiescent galaxies can form within large cosmic structures. The researchers plan to further investigate other quiescent galaxies in clusters found in the early universe, which will enhance our understanding of the growth and development of galactic structures.

વારંવાર પૂછાતા પ્રશ્નો (FAQ)

Q: How did astronomers discover the cosmic vine?

A: Astronomers discovered the cosmic vine while studying the Extended Groth Strip, an area of space in the constellation of Ursa Major, using the James Webb Space Telescope.

Q: How old is the cosmic vine?

A: The cosmic vine is estimated to be between 11 and 12 billion years old, which means it was observed when the universe was around 2 billion years old.

Q: What does it mean for galaxies to be quiescent?

A: Galaxies are referred to as quiescent when their rate of star formation significantly slows down. This typically happens when galaxies run low on the gas and dust needed to form new stars.

Q: How did Galaxy A and Galaxy E become quiescent?

A: Galaxy A and Galaxy E are believed to have become quiescent as a result of collisions and mergers with other galaxies around 500 million years prior. These events triggered a burst of star formation that quickly depleted their gas and dust resources.

સ્ત્રોતો:

Astronomy & Astrophysics Journal – Study: Cosmic Vine: A z=3.44 Large-Scale Structure Hosting Massive Quiescent Galaxies (Pre-peer-reviewed paper published on arXiv)