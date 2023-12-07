Stunning Photograph Reveals Rare Atmospheric Phenomenon Captured from Space

A breathtaking image has emerged of an extraordinary atmospheric event known as a “red sprite”, a rare phenomenon that is seldom visible from Earth. Astronaut Andreas Mogensen, part of the European Space Agency (ESA), managed to capture this stunning photograph and footage using a powerful camera as part of the Thor-Davis experiment at Danish Technical University (DTU).

The Thor-Davis experiment aims to study lightning in the upper atmosphere and its impact on greenhouse gas levels, contributing to global warming. Every Saturday, Mogensen heads to the International Space Station’s Cupola observatory module, located approximately 250 miles above the Earth’s surface, to photograph storms occurring on our planet. With the station completing around 16 orbits per day, opportunities to capture these remarkable images are plentiful.

Red sprites are categorized as Transient Luminous Events (TLEs), captivating natural occurrences that can manifest above thunder clouds. Mogensen explains, “The red sprites form around 40 to 80 km above ground and appear after the thunder has struck, much higher up.” The footage from the Davis camera reveals a series of red sprites, depicting their ethereal nature illuminated by lightning strikes.

The Davis camera, unlike conventional cameras, operates similarly to the human retina. It can capture up to 100,000 pictures per second, allowing for the detailed documentation of these fleeting events. Scientists estimate that the red sprite captured in Mogensen’s photograph measures approximately 8.7 by 16.2 miles in size, adding to the awe-inspiring nature of this discovery.

Red sprites, sometimes referred to as red lightning, defy the normal downward lightning path, instead propagating upward into the atmosphere—a phenomenon reminiscent of backward lightning. Due to their formation above thunder clouds, these rare events are challenging to study from the ground and are primarily observed from space. The ability to capture this spectacle provides scientists with invaluable insight into the dynamics of Earth’s upper atmosphere.

This photograph serves as a testament to the remarkable achievements made possible through space exploration, offering a glimpse into the mesmerizing wonders that lie beyond our planet’s sky.

