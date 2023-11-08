જ્વાળામુખી કટોકટી પ્રતિભાવ માટે નવી વ્યૂહરચના: સહયોગી દૃશ્ય વ્યાયામમાંથી પાઠ

What if a volcano suddenly erupted in New Mexico? How well-prepared are we as a society to respond to such an event? These questions are at the forefront of the minds of academic and government agencies who understand the importance of being ready for volcanic unrest. That’s why the Community Network for Volcanic Eruption Response (CONVERSE) recently conducted a scenario exercise focused on a hypothetical volcanic crisis in Arizona’s San Francisco Volcanic Field (SFVF), with the aim of developing effective response strategies.

The recently published research, titled “Lessons learned from the 2022 CONVERSE Monogenetic Volcanism Response Scenario Exercise,” sheds light on the collaborative efforts made by scientists and government organizations to enhance our understanding of volcanic systems and improve response capabilities in the event of an actual volcanic eruption. Lead author Yolanda C. Lin from the University of New Mexico and co-author Tobias Fischer explain how this project facilitated vital connections among volcano scientists from academia and agencies like the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The scenario exercise took place virtually from February 4 to March 4, 2022, allowing for wider participation and extended collaboration. The San Francisco Volcanic Field was chosen as the study area due to its unique characteristics and diverse governance. Unlike traditional volcanic cones, this field consists of multiple smaller volcanic features, presenting a different set of challenges for response planning.

The use of online platforms and virtual simulations proved to be highly effective in promoting cooperation and knowledge sharing among scientists. By conducting scenario exercises, the CONVERSE project aims to cultivate a shared culture and sense of community within the volcano science community. These exercises also allow scientists, regardless of their career stage or network, to contribute their ideas and expertise in a scientifically rigorous manner.

The lessons learned from the first scenario exercise, which focused on Mt. Hood in the Cascades, led to the establishment of a scientific advisory committee. This committee plays a crucial role in collecting and synthesizing information, as well as facilitating collaborations among scientists. Through open calls for proposals, CONVERSE encourages diverse participation and new perspectives, enabling early-career scientists to make meaningful contributions to volcanic response planning.

The scenario exercise conducted by CONVERSE expanded the scope to include volcanoes in the Southwest region. Despite their apparent low activity and lack of monitoring, these volcanoes have the potential for future eruptions due to their recent geological history. The aim was to study a location that is not directly monitored by an observatory, thereby providing a broader understanding of the challenges associated with volcanic crises.

In conclusion, scenario exercises like the one conducted by CONVERSE are invaluable in preparing for volcanic unrest. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, these exercises enhance our understanding of volcanic systems and help us develop effective response strategies. Through the involvement of diverse voices and early-career scientists, this collaborative approach ensures that we are better equipped to handle future volcanic crises.

