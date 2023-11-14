ક્રાઇમ સીન તપાસમાં ધૂળની ભૂમિકા: નવી ફોરેન્સિક શક્યતાઓને અનલૉક કરવી

Forensic scientists in Australia are pushing the boundaries of forensic intelligence gathering by harnessing the power of dust. A recent study conducted by the experts at Flinders University demonstrates how the airborne fraction of soil—commonly known as dust—can provide crucial information for crime scene investigations.

Using advanced technology, the researchers tested several field sites in South Australia and analyzed the unique chemical and biological signatures present in the dust. The results revealed that dust can act as a distinct fingerprint, enabling investigators to determine the location or source of material, personal effects, or objects.

Dr. Nicole Foster, a forensic science researcher at Flinders University, highlights the significance of dust in forensic casework. “Dust is found everywhere. It stays on clothing and items after you have traveled and leaves a trace for where you have been,” she explains. Armed with this knowledge, the scientists conducted a field experiment, deliberately leaving items at different locations to collect dust and examine the distinct chemical and biological profiles.

The study confirmed that dust recovered from each item contained unique chemical and biological signatures specific to the site. However, these profiles varied within sites and over time. While this research serves as a proof of concept, more work is needed before dust can be fully integrated as a forensic tool.

Dr. Duncan Taylor, a co-author and forensic DNA scientist, emphasizes that bacteria and fungi signatures found in dust can contribute vital evidence in linking back to a crime scene. Furthermore, the researchers were able to accurately predict the origin of dust samples using bacteria and fungi profiles.

Although there is still progress to be made, the study underscores the potential applications of analyzing both the chemical and biological properties of dust in forensic science. Incorporating dust as a standard tool in future forensic casework could revolutionize crime scene investigations and aid in unraveling mysteries.

