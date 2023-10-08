એટલાન્ટિક મેરીડીયોનલ ઓવરટર્નિંગ સર્ક્યુલેશનનો ઘટાડો: પરિણામોને સમજવું

Thermohaline circulation, which consists of various currents and water masses, plays a crucial role in distributing heat, salinity, and nutrients throughout the world’s oceans. One significant component of this circulation is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), responsible for distributing heat away from the tropics northward and maintaining a balanced climate. However, recent research conducted by Danish academics Peter Ditlevsen and Susanne Ditlevsen suggests that the AMOC is declining and may shut down by mid-century, leading to severe consequences for our planet.

The potential shutdown of the AMOC could result in rising sea levels, global heating, shifts in marine ecosystems, compromised food security, and increased ocean acidity. Europe might face massive cooling, while tropical regions could become overheated. Droughts and flooding would occur in various parts of the world. Although the paper has generated controversy, it aligns with the scientific consensus that the AMOC is sensitive to climate change and has undergone fluctuations throughout geological time.

In addition to the AMOC, other ocean currents and circulation patterns are experiencing shifts. The Agulhas Current in the South Indian Ocean is weakening due to changes in heat and freshwater distribution, while El Niño events are intensifying in the Pacific Ocean. The Ditlevsens’ research primarily focuses on sea surface temperatures while neglecting other factors that could impact the AMOC’s shutdown, such as carbon dioxide levels and the state of deep water generation. Scientists agree that while the AMOC is weakening, a complete shutdown is unlikely to occur within this century.

It is important to note that ocean currents and circulation have changed over time, with the AMOC strengthening and waning in response to colder or warmer periods. Previous research indicates that the AMOC weakened or shut down during the Last Glacial Maximum, a time of different climatic conditions.

Despite the controversy surrounding the paper, it serves as a valuable starting point for discussions on the AMOC’s future. It provides a timeline for potential shutdown between 2025 and 2095, encouraging further study and the development of scenarios and models. Deepening our understanding of the AMOC system will inform policy decision-making and help mitigate the potential consequences of its decline.

સ્ત્રોતો:

– The original article, “Atlantic collapse: Q&A with scientists behind controversial study predicting a colder Europe”

– The findings of Peter Ditlevsen and Susanne Ditlevsen, published in July 2023.