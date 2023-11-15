એક્સ્ટ્રા સેલ્યુલર વેસિકલ્સ: આનુવંશિક વિનિમયમાં છુપાયેલા ખેલાડીઓનું અનાવરણ

Recent research led by Susanne Erdmann from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology has shed new light on the previously underestimated role of extracellular vesicles (EVs) in facilitating the exchange of genetic information among microorganisms in the sea. Contrary to the prevailing assumption that direct cellular contacts, free DNA, and viruses were primarily responsible for gene transfer, this study reveals that EVs play a crucial role in the genetic exchange within the microbial community.

EVs are small vesicles enveloped by a membrane that detach from the surface of the host cell. They can transport a variety of molecules, including fragments of DNA, enzymes, nutrients, and RNA. Until now, EVs were largely regarded as cellular waste. However, scientists have recently discovered multiple functions of EVs within the cell, underscoring their importance.

The researchers used a meticulous sequencing process to identify the transport mechanisms involved in genetic exchange. Surprisingly, a substantial portion of the DNA was found to be transported via EVs rather than the traditional routes of viral or bacterial transmission. This finding challenges the existing understanding of genetic exchange in the marine ecosystem and calls for a change in terminology.

In light of this discovery, the authors propose referring to the fraction of DNA extracted from seawater samples that is not virus-like as “protected extracellular DNA” or peDNA. This updated nomenclature acknowledges the diverse components of the non-viral fraction, including EVs, GTAs, and other non-virus-like particles.

The implications of this study extend beyond the marine environment. Researchers now have a foundation to explore the role of EVs in other ecosystems, such as soil, freshwater systems, and even the human gut. Understanding the significance of horizontal gene transfer in various ecosystems can unveil new insights into evolution and microbial communities.

As Dr. Erdmann concludes, “In view of the significance of horizontal gene transfer in many ecosystems, we are very sure that there are quite a few more surprises on the way ahead of us.” This study sets the stage for further investigations into the fascinating world of extracellular vesicles and their impact on genetic exchange.