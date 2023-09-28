ચાઇનીઝ ઉપઉષ્ણકટિબંધીય જંગલોમાં સહ-બનતા એપિફાઇટ્સ માટે વિવિધ નાઇટ્રોજન સ્ત્રોતોનું અન્વેષણ

Epiphytes, which include lichens, bryophytes, ferns, and spermatophytes, are a diverse group of plants that can be found in various forest ecosystems. These plants face the challenge of acquiring enough nitrogen (N) to support their growth in nutrient-poor canopies. A recent study conducted by researchers from Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has shed light on the different nitrogen sources used by co-occurring epiphytes in the Ailaoshan subtropical forest in Yunnan Province.

Using stable isotope analysis, the researchers examined nitrogen acquisition and differentiation among different groups of epiphytes. They collected samples from various types of epiphytes, as well as potential nitrogen sources such as phorophyte leaves, litterfall, canopy soil, ground soil, and precipitation. By analyzing the nitrogen concentrations and δ15N values of these materials, the researchers were able to determine the importance of functional group in influencing nitrogen acquisition strategies among epiphytes.

The results of the study revealed that atmospheric or within-canopy-derived nitrogen was more important for epiphyte growth than soil-derived nitrogen. Different groups of epiphytes showed variations in their nitrogen sources and utilization strategies. Cyanolichens primarily acquired nitrogen through nitrogen fixation, while chlorolichens relied more on nitrogen from rainwater. Bryophytes obtained significant amounts of nitrogen from nitrogen fixation and ground soil, while vascular epiphytes utilized nitrogen from a wide range of sources, including ground soil, phorophytes, and precipitation.

The findings of this study suggest that the differentiation in nitrogen sources among co-occurring epiphytes plays a crucial role in their survival in nutrient-poor canopies. Understanding the nitrogen acquisition strategies of different epiphyte groups is essential for conservation efforts in subtropical forests.

Further research in this field can contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the ecological dynamics of epiphytes and their interactions with their host trees and the surrounding environment.

સ્ત્રોતો:

– Tian-Hao Su et al, Greater differentiation in nitrogen sources is essential for co-occurring epiphytes under low-nitrogen canopy conditions, Environmental and Experimental Botany (2023).

– Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Note: The original source article can be accessed at the following URL: (not included due to character limit)

પ્રશસ્તિ:

“Study sheds light on differentiated nitrogen sources of co-occurring epiphytes in Chinese subtropical forests” (2023, September 28). Retrieved September 28, 2023, from Phys.org website: (not included due to character limit)