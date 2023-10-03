ટ્રમ્પલર 14માં યંગ લો-માસ સ્ટાર્સની વસ્તી

Using the Very Large Telescope (VLT), European astronomers have conducted spectroscopic observations of an open cluster called Trumpler 14. The results of their study provide more information about the properties of young low-mass stars within this cluster.

Open clusters are groups of stars that are loosely bound to each other and formed from the same giant molecular cloud. Trumpler 14 is an open cluster located in the Carina Nebula, approximately 9,000 light-years away from Earth. It is one of the most massive, young, and compact clusters in the Carina Nebula Complex.

A team of astronomers led by Dominika Itrich from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) used the VLT’s Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument to explore young low-mass stars in Trumpler 14. They analyzed the spectral and stellar properties of 780 stars within the cluster, focusing on 717 of them.

The study revealed that most of the stars in the sample belonged to spectral types K and M. About half of the stars had masses below 1 solar mass, with the least massive star having a mass of only 0.17 solar masses. This deep analysis of low-mass stars in such a distant and massive region is a significant contribution to the field.

Based on the distribution of stellar ages, the astronomers estimated the age of Trumpler 14 to be approximately 1 million years, consistent with previous findings. The researchers emphasized that this age estimation is robust and not influenced by any specific evolutionary tracks.

This study provides valuable insights into the formation and evolution of low-mass stars in a cluster environment. Understanding the characteristics and behaviors of low-mass stars is essential as they are the most common type of stars in the galaxy and are sensitive to environmental conditions.

સોર્સ:

– Dominika Itrich et al, “The population of young low-mass stars in Trumpler 14,” arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.14168