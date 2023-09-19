પરોપજીવી કીડાઓ કીડીઓને ઘાસના બ્લેડમાં નેવિગેટ કરવા માટે હેરફેર કરે છે

A recent study has revealed that parasitic worms known as lancet liver flukes have a more sophisticated strategy for infecting ants than previously thought. These worms compel ants to climb up grass blades and then climb back down when the weather gets too hot. The purpose of this manipulation is to increase the chances of the ants being eaten by larger animals, allowing the worms to continue their life cycle.

Lancet liver flukes primarily live inside cows or other grazing ruminants as adults. The worms deposit eggs in the grass through the cow’s excretion, which are then eaten by snails. Inside the snails, the worms reach the next larval stage and reproduce asexually. The snails react to the infestation by forming cysts around the worms, which are eventually coughed out and ingested by ants along with the worm larvae.

Once inside an ant, the larvae enter their next stage of life. Most migrate to the ant’s stomach, but one will make its way to the brain and take control. The infected ant is then compelled to climb to the top of a grass blade and attach itself, providing an opportunity for larger animals to eat the ant and the worms. The worms finally reach adulthood inside their last host, move to the liver, feed, mate, and lay eggs to restart the cycle.

A team of researchers at the University of Copenhagen decided to investigate this complex process further. They studied over a thousand infected ants in a forest in Denmark and found that temperature had the greatest influence on the ants’ behavior. The ants stayed on the grass during cool days but crawled back down on warm days. This suggests that the worms manipulate the ants at night and in the morning to position them in the grass when grazing animals are active and then protect them from the sun during the day.

These findings highlight the complexity of parasite behavior and the need for further research to understand the specific mechanisms used by these flukes to manipulate the ants’ brains. While humans can occasionally become infected by lancet liver flukes, these infections are rare and humans are accidental hosts.

