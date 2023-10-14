Our mild-mannered sun, which provides us with light and warmth, is also capable of powerful solar explosions that can have devastating effects on Earth’s technology. While our atmosphere protects us from the radiation emitted during these solar storms, our electrical grids and communication networks are at risk of severe damage. This realization is particularly relevant for our technologically advanced future.

Scientists have recently discovered evidence of the largest solar storm ever identified, known as a “Miyake Event,” which occurred 14,300 years ago. This event refers to a massive release of solar particles and radiation from the sun towards Earth’s atmosphere. The aftermath of such a solar blast is reflected in a significant increase in radiocarbon levels stored in Earth’s tree rings.

Researchers have combined this evidence with similar findings from Greenland ice cores, providing compelling proof of a colossal solar blast. The study was published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences.

The potential impacts of extreme solar storms on Earth are immense. Professor Tim Heaton, an expert in Applied Statistics at the University of Leeds, warns that such storms could permanently damage electricity grid transformers, causing widespread blackouts lasting for months.

Although not of the same magnitude, a solar storm in 1989 caused a eruption of hot gas, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), that knocked out power to millions in Canada. The CME hit Earth’s magnetic field, resulting in a 12-hour blackout.

A Miyake Event, similar to the one 14,300 years ago, would have an even more significant scale and impact. Researchers have identified a total of nine Miyake Events throughout history, including events in 993 AD and 774 AD. However, the newly identified 14,300-year-old storm is the largest ever recorded, approximately twice the size of the previous two events.

The most intense solar storm directly observed impacting Earth occurred in 1859, known as the Carrington Event. It caused global telegraph lines to spark and set fire to telegraph offices. Nonetheless, a Miyake-type event would be even more potent and potentially damaging, at an order-of-magnitude greater in size, meaning it would be approximately ten times more powerful.

The positive news is that NASA and other space agencies are actively studying the sun and its behavior. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is expected to provide valuable data in the coming years, assisting researchers in predicting the impact of solar ejections on Earth’s surface and allowing for better preparation, such as temporary shutdowns of the electric grid, in specific regions or countries.

