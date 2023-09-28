ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પ્રાચીન જાયન્ટ ટ્રેપડોર સ્પાઈડર અશ્મિ મળી આવ્યો

Scientists have made a significant discovery in Australia, uncovering a fossilized giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales. This is only the fourth specimen of its kind to be found in the country. The spider, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, lived during the Miocene period, approximately 11 to 16 million years ago. The finding is important as only four spider fossils have ever been found in Australia, which has made it challenging for scientists to understand the evolutionary history of these creatures. By studying the fossil, researchers can gain insights into the extinction of spiders and better understand the past.

The giant trapdoor spider would have resided in what is now a grassland area known as McGraths Flat, but was once a lush rainforest. The discovery of this spider fossil, along with other fossils of plants, trapdoor spiders, giant cicadas, and wasps, allows scientists to learn more about the past climate of Australia. The fact that it was found in a layer of rainforest sediment indicates that the region was once much wetter than it is today. This information can help researchers understand how a changing climate has already affected the country’s ecosystems and how it may continue to impact them.

The fossilized spider is five times larger than its modern-day relatives, with a body length of 23.31 millimeters. Through scanning electron microscopy, scientists were able to examine minute details of the spider’s anatomy, such as its claws and setae. These details allowed them to confidently place it near the modern Monodontium, or trapdoor spider. However, the species has since gone extinct in mainland Australia and is only found in wet forests from Singapore to Papua New Guinea.

This significant discovery provides new information about the evolutionary history and extinction of spiders in Australia. It also sheds light on the country’s past climate and how it has changed over millions of years. The findings were published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Source: Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven, “Various species of the modern trapdoor spider.”