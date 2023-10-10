ઇતિહાસનું સૌથી મોટું સૌર વાવાઝોડું આધુનિક સમાજને તબાહ કરી શકે છે

Scientists have recently discovered evidence of the largest solar storm ever recorded through the analysis of ancient tree rings in the Southern French Alps. The spike in radiocarbon levels found in the rings suggests that a massive solar storm occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. Such a storm of this magnitude could have had catastrophic effects on modern society, potentially causing widespread blackouts in electricity grids and disrupting satellite and telecommunications systems.

The team of researchers from various institutions, including the Collège de France, CEREGE, IMBE, Aix-Marseille University, and the University of Leeds, conducted their analysis by measuring radiocarbon levels in ancient trees preserved along the banks of the Drouzet River near Gap, France. They compared the spike in radiocarbon levels with measurements of beryllium in Greenland ice cores, leading them to propose that the spike was caused by a massive solar storm, known as a Miyake Event, which would have released a significant amount of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

Miyake Events, named after a Japanese scientist who first discovered them, are rare and extremely powerful solar storms that have never been observed directly. Only nine events have been identified so far, with the most recent occurring in 993 AD and 774 AD. Scientists still do not fully understand the nature of these extreme storms or why they occur. There is ongoing research to determine their causes, frequency, and the possibility of predicting them.

The study highlights the limitations of relying solely on instrumental measurements of solar activity, which have only been available since the 17th century. Ancient tree rings, along with beryllium measurements in ice cores, provide valuable insight into the behavior of the Sun in the past. Thus, they contribute to a better understanding of the Sun’s long-term patterns.

The discovery of this massive solar storm serves as a reminder of the potential risks associated with powerful solar activity. Understanding and predicting such events could be crucial in mitigating their potential impact on our increasingly technology-dependent society.

સ્ત્રોતો:

– Study led by Edouard Bard, Professor of Climate and Ocean Evolution at the Collège de France and CEREGE.

– The research involved institutions such as the Collège de France, CEREGE, IMBE, Aix-Marseille University, and the University of Leeds.