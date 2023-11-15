નવા સંશોધનો પશ્ચિમ એન્ટાર્કટિક આઇસ શીટના પતનને રોકવાની સંભવિતતા દર્શાવે છે

A groundbreaking international research project, known as the Sensitivity of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to Two Degrees of Warming (SWAIS2C), has shed light on the preventability of the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS). Recent ice sheet modeling conducted by a group of esteemed scientists and researchers indicates that the WAIS, which is projected to lose mass due to climate change and global ocean warming, is still salvageable.

Contrary to popular belief, the researchers found that the preservation of the Earth’s largest ice shelves – the Ross and Ronne-Filchner – is crucial in stabilizing large ice regions within the West Antarctic interior. While some ocean cavities beneath the ice shelves are already warming, there are still regions where the ice remains cold, providing hope for the preservation of the ice sheet.

Based on existing data, the scientists argue that if we manage to keep global warming levels close to or below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the large ice shelves and the WAIS will largely remain intact. This finding aligns with the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. If this threshold is not crossed, the total contribution to sea level rise from the Antarctic ice sheet by 2100 could be limited to a range of 0.12-0.44 meters.

However, given the current trajectory, where global surface temperatures are projected to exceed the 1.5-degree threshold, the potential exists for the melting of the ice sheet to raise global sea levels by up to three meters. The collapse of the WAIS would have disastrous consequences, including widespread flooding and displacement of coastal communities.

To address this pressing concern, the SWAIS2C project has undertaken a vital mission to recover essential environmental information from the ice and sediment in two different sites on the Ross Ice Shelf. This groundbreaking endeavor involves drilling deep into the Antarctic seabed at a considerable distance from a major base and near the center of the WAIS. By collecting sediment cores and analyzing how the ice shelf reacts to varying temperatures, the project aims to gain a comprehensive understanding of the sensitivity of the Ross Ice Shelf and the WAIS to past warming.

This new research provides hope for the preservation of the WAIS and emphasizes the crucial role of international collaboration in combating climate change. By gaining a deeper understanding of the ice shelves and their responses to warming, we can work towards implementing effective measures to mitigate the potential collapse and devastating consequences of the WAIS on coastal communities across the globe.

પ્રશ્નો

1. How can the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet be prevented?

Through the preservation of the Ross and Ronne-Filchner ice shelves, which stabilize large regions of ice within the West Antarctic interior, there is still hope for preventing the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

2. What is the significance of the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold?

The 1.5-degree Celsius threshold, set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, represents a crucial limit to mitigate the impact of global warming. By staying below this threshold, we can potentially limit the total contribution to sea level rise from the Antarctic ice sheet by 2100.

3. What would be the consequences of the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet?

The collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet could lead to widespread flooding and displacement of coastal communities globally. It is crucial to prevent this collapse to avoid devastating consequences.

4. What is the SWAIS2C project?

The Sensitivity of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to Two Degrees of Warming (SWAIS2C) project is an international collaboration involving scientists, drillers, engineers, and science communicators. Its aim is to understand the impact of global warming on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet and determine ways to prevent its collapse.

5. How does the SWAIS2C project collect data?

The SWAIS2C project drills through thousands of feet of ice at two different sites, Kamb Ice Stream and Crary Ice Rise, to recover sediment cores. By analyzing these cores and comparing data, the researchers gain insights into how the ice shelf responds to different temperatures and past warming events.