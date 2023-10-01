ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં ટ્રેપડોર સ્પાઈડરનો વિશાળ અશ્મિ મળી આવ્યો

Scientists have made a significant discovery in Australia, uncovering the massive fossil of a trapdoor spider. This finding sheds light on the history and extinction patterns of these ancient arachnids in the region. The fossil was found in the Central Tablelands of New South Wales and is the second-largest spider fossil ever discovered.

The spider, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is more than five times the size of its modern relatives. This finding is particularly important because the fossil record of Australian spiders is meager. In fact, only one other fossil mygalomorph spider has been found in Australia. The scarcity of these fossils has made it challenging for scientists to understand the evolutionary history of this group of spiders.

Matthew McCurry, a paleontologist at UNSW, explained the significance of this discovery. He stated that only four spider fossils had previously been found in Australia. The newfound fossil provides valuable information about spider extinction and fills a gap in our understanding. The closest living relative of this fossil is now found in wet forests ranging from Singapore to Papua New Guinea. This suggests that the group once inhabited similar environments in mainland Australia but became extinct as the country became more arid.

Megamonodontium mccluskyi bears a resemblance to present-day brush-footed trapdoor spiders found in western New South Wales. The fossil is estimated to be between 11 to 16 million years old. The fossilized spider was named after Dr. Simon McClusky, the scientist who made the discovery. The finding is the result of collaborative efforts by scientists from ANU, UC, and UNSW.

The fossil is of global significance as it is not only the largest fossilized spider found in Australia but also the first fossil of the family Barychelidae discovered worldwide. Brush-footed trapdoor spiders are a diverse group of spiders, and Australia is currently home to 10 genera of these spiders. However, they do not often become fossils due to their burrowing behavior.

The fossil is now part of the Australian Museum’s paleontology collection, enabling further research on ancient arachnids. Interestingly, the discovery site, McGraths Flat near Gulgong, was also where a new fossilized jumping spider was recently found. This finding opens up possibilities for more studies on prehistoric spiders in the area.

