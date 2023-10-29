નોબેલ પુરસ્કાર-વિજેતા ક્વોન્ટમ ડોટ સંશોધનમાં પ્રગતિ સ્ક્રીન અને તેનાથી આગળના ભવિષ્યને બદલી રહી છે

Quantum dots (QDs) have emerged as a groundbreaking technology, revolutionizing our understanding of light, quantum mechanics, and the screens we use every day. This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Louis E. Brus, Moungi G. Bawendi, and Aleksey Yekimov for their research and discoveries in the field of quantum dots.

Quantum dots are extremely tiny microparticles, ranging from 10 to 50 atoms in diameter. They have the remarkable ability to absorb blue light in the visible spectrum more effectively than any other material. This unique characteristic makes them invaluable for developing LED screens and enhancing camera technology.

The journey to the discovery of quantum dots began independently in two different labs. Aleksey Yekimov delved into investigating semiconducting materials infused in glass. Through his experiments, he observed that smaller particles of copper chloride infused in glass absorbed more blue light. These small particles became the first quantum dots ever discovered.

Meanwhile, Louis E. Brus was studying solar energy’s potential to power chemical reactions. In his experiments, he synthesized tiny particles of a semiconductor called cadmium sulfide. Brus noticed that these smaller particles exhibited a higher absorption of blue light compared to larger particles. This finding aligned with Yekimov’s discovery, confirming the existence of quantum dots.

The researcher Moungi G. Bawendi, a former student of Brus, took this mission further in 1993. Bawendi and his team developed a reliable method for manufacturing quantum dots. By injecting precursor chemicals into a heated solvent, QD crystals formed and could be precisely tuned to different sizes. This breakthrough allowed for the precise control of the colors of light emitted by quantum dots.

FAQ:

Q: What are quantum dots?

A: Quantum dots are ultra-small microparticles with diameters ranging from 10 to 50 atoms, known for their exceptional ability to absorb blue light.

Q: What can quantum dots do?

A: Quantum dots have a wide range of applications. They are widely used in QLED screens, where they allow for more saturated colors and enhanced contrast. They also hold promise for improving camera technology and developing transparent solar panels for energy harvesting.

Q: How were quantum dots discovered?

A: Quantum dots were independently discovered by Aleksey Yekimov and Louis E. Brus in the early 1980s. Yekimov found that smaller particles of copper chloride infused in glass had a higher absorption of blue light. Brus observed a similar phenomenon with smaller particles of cadmium sulfide.

Q: How are quantum dots manufactured?

A: Moungi G. Bawendi and his research group developed a method for manufacturing quantum dots by injecting precursor chemicals into a heated solvent. This process allows for the precise control and tuning of the size and properties of quantum dots.

In the years since the initial discovery, quantum dots have been utilized in various technologies. QLED screens, for example, employ quantum dots to emit a broad spectrum of colors, enabling more accurate color reproduction. Unlike conventional LED screens, QLED screens offer greater contrast and vibrant colors without any compromise on black depth.

The potential of quantum dots extends far beyond screens. It is conceivable that they may play a significant role in improving camera sensors, especially in low-light conditions, and advancing infrared imaging technology. Additionally, the integration of quantum dots into transparent solar panels shows promise in generating electricity while maintaining the aesthetic appeal of windows.

The importance of quantum dots goes beyond their practical applications. This groundbreaking research showcases the profound impact that quantum science can have on everyday technology, as well as the intricate interplay between light and molecules that influences our daily lives.

સ્ત્રોતો:

– https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/2022/summary/