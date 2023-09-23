The OSIRIS-REx mission, which began twelve years ago, is about to achieve a major milestone as its probe delivers over 2 ounces (60 grams) of material from the asteroid Bennu. This sample is of great interest to scientists because Bennu is believed to be a remnant of the early solar system, potentially offering insights into the formation of our own planets. While there is no evidence of biological material on Bennu itself, these samples may reveal the building blocks that led to life on Earth.

Bennu is a small, dark asteroid with a dry and hot surface, making it an inhospitable environment for sustaining life. Jason Dworkin, the project scientist for the OSIRIS-REx mission, emphasizes that the excitement for studying these samples is not related to biology but rather the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge about the history of the solar system.

The samples will be returned to Earth in a Category 5 “Unrestricted Earth Return,” meaning there are no restrictions on the samples, including those related to biology.

In 2019, scientists conducted a search for meteorite pieces from Bennu in several locations around the world but were unable to find conclusive evidence. However, Dworkin reassures that even if there were biological material on Bennu, it would already be present on Earth, so there is no cause for alarm.

The sample, collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft in 2020, has been protected to ensure it doesn’t overheat during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Upon landing in Utah, the sample will undergo a nitrogen purge to prevent external matter from contaminating it. It will then be transported to a clean room in Houston for further analysis.

A team of scientists will begin studying the sample in Houston, with initial findings expected to be released in the coming weeks. The sample will be divided and sent to approximately 200 scientists worldwide for further analysis. The goal is to preserve the majority of the sample for future research that may utilize new techniques and instruments not currently available.

The primary challenge for scientists is to avoid contamination from Earth during the study of the asteroid’s sample. Their aim is to learn what Bennu can tell us about the solar system’s history without interference from Earthly matter.

