Newly released X-ray images from NASA have revealed a captivating sight in outer space that could easily be mistaken for the bones of a “ghostly cosmic hand.” These eerie images, captured by two of NASA’s X-ray space telescopes, depict the remnants of a collapsed star that continues to exist through energetic particles of matter and antimatter.

Scientists have identified the structure as a remarkable hand-shaped magnetic field located approximately 16,000 light-years away from Earth. This “cosmic hand” is actually the residue of a giant star that ran out of nuclear fuel around 1,500 years ago. The star’s subsequent collapse resulted in the formation of a neutron star, an incredibly dense object. The neutron star, along with its powerful magnetic fields known as pulsars, generates jets of matter and antimatter that move away from the star’s poles, creating a phenomenon called a “pulsar wind nebula.”

This specific pulsar wind nebula, named MSH 15-52, bears a striking resemblance to the bones in a human hand. It was originally detected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in 2001. Now, NASA’s newest X-ray telescope, the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), has spent 17 days observing MSH 15-52, gathering the longest duration of data for a single object since its launch in December 2021.

Combining the imaging capabilities of both telescopes, NASA scientists have created a map of the magnetic field within the “hand.” The charged particles responsible for the X-ray emissions follow the magnetic field lines, shaping the overall structure of the nebula. This unique feature provides valuable insights into the distribution and behavior of energetic particles in the vicinity of the pulsar.

One intriguing aspect of MSH 15-52 is a bright X-ray jet emanating from the pulsar and extending towards the “wrist” region of the nebula. The polarization of the X-rays reveals that the magnetic field near the base of the jet is turbulent and complex. However, as the jet progresses, the magnetic field lines straighten, resulting in a more uniform polarization.

These findings suggest that particles receive an energy boost in turbulent regions close to the pulsar, then travel to areas with a more uniform magnetic field along the wrist, fingers, and thumb of the “cosmic hand.” The team of scientists involved in the study has also discovered similar magnetic fields in other pulsar wind nebulae, such as “Vela” and “Crab,” indicating that this phenomenon may be common in these types of celestial objects.

The unveiling of such extraordinary cosmic structures adds to our understanding of the mechanisms behind particle acceleration and the life cycle of matter and antimatter around pulsars. As scientists continue to explore the mysteries hidden within the depths of space, these discoveries bring us closer to deciphering the enigmatic nature of the universe.

FAQ

What is a pulsar wind nebula?

A pulsar wind nebula is a celestial object created by the interaction between a pulsar (a highly magnetized, rotating neutron star) and the surrounding interstellar medium. The pulsar releases jets of matter and antimatter, which create a pulsar wind nebula as they interact with the environment.

How far is MSH 15-52 from Earth?

MSH 15-52, the “ghostly cosmic hand” nebula, is located approximately 16,000 light-years away from Earth.

What is the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE)?

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) is NASA’s latest X-ray telescope. It is designed to measure the polarization of X-ray emissions from various cosmic sources, which provides valuable information about the magnetic fields in these regions.

Are similar magnetic fields found in other pulsar wind nebulae?

Yes, scientists have detected similar magnetic fields in other pulsar wind nebulae such as the “Vela” and “Crab” nebulae. This discovery suggests that these magnetic fields may be common features in these types of celestial objects.

(સ્ત્રોત: નાસા)