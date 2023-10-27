NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are collaborating on the NISAR radar satellite mission, set to launch in early 2024. This groundbreaking mission aims to provide valuable insights into the impact of changes in Earth’s forests and wetlands on the global carbon cycle and climate change.

NISAR’s advanced radar systems will scan almost every inch of Earth’s land and ice surfaces, collecting data twice every 12 days. This massive amount of data will enable researchers to better comprehend two critical functions of forests and wetlands: the absorption and release of carbon. Forests store carbon in their trees, while wetlands store it in organic soil layers. Disruptions to these ecosystems can hasten the release of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere, exacerbating climate change.

The primary objective of NISAR is to track changes in land cover on a global scale, allowing researchers to analyze the impacts on the carbon cycle. By understanding how carbon moves between the atmosphere, land, ocean, and living things, scientists will gain crucial knowledge about the complex dynamics of climate change.

The innovative radar technology on board NISAR will provide comprehensive and reliable observations of Earth’s land and ice, offering a broader perspective of how these ecosystems change over time. This will be particularly valuable for monitoring deforestation, which accounts for a significant portion of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. The data collected by NISAR’s L-band radar will penetrate through forest canopies, bouncing off tree trunks and the ground below. By analyzing the reflected signals, researchers can estimate forest density with remarkable accuracy.

Additionally, NISAR’s data will shed light on the causes behind changes in forests and wetlands, such as disease, human activity, or fire. This knowledge will enhance efforts to combat deforestation and forest degradation, as countries strive to adopt sustainable practices to reduce carbon emissions.

Moreover, the mission’s radar technology will help monitor wetland flooding, a critical factor in the carbon cycle. Wetlands, encompassing various types of ecosystems, hold a substantial amount of carbon in the soil. When wetlands flood, bacteria decompose organic matter, releasing methane into the atmosphere. Conversely, when wetlands dry out, exposed carbon reacts with oxygen, producing carbon dioxide. Understanding these processes is crucial for managing wetland environments and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

NISAR’s launch in 2024 heralds a new era in studying the interactions between ecosystems and the global carbon cycle. Through its comprehensive monitoring capabilities, this mission will provide valuable information for tackling climate change and fostering sustainable environmental practices.

-

વારંવાર પૂછાતા પ્રશ્નો (FAQ)

Q: What is NISAR?



A: NISAR stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite mission. It is a joint mission between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation that aims to study changes in Earth’s ecosystems and their impact on the global carbon cycle and climate change.

Q: How will NISAR collect data?



A: NISAR will use sophisticated radar systems to scan nearly all of Earth’s land and ice surfaces. It will collect data twice every 12 days, providing detailed and comprehensive coverage of these ecosystems.

Q: What will NISAR help researchers understand?



A: NISAR will help researchers understand how forests and wetlands capture and release carbon, two critical functions tied to the carbon cycle. This understanding is crucial for comprehending the impact of these ecosystems on climate change.

Q: How will NISAR monitor deforestation?



A: NISAR’s radar technology will penetrate through forest canopies, enabling researchers to estimate forest density and track changes in land cover. This will provide valuable insights into deforestation patterns and their impact on the carbon cycle.

Q: What role will NISAR play in studying wetlands?



A: NISAR will monitor wetland flooding, which influences the carbon cycle. By understanding the processes through which wetlands release methane and carbon dioxide, researchers can better manage these ecosystems and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

Q: How will NISAR benefit efforts to combat climate change?



A: NISAR’s data will enhance our understanding of the complex interactions between ecosystems, the carbon cycle, and climate change. This knowledge will inform sustainable environmental practices and help reduce carbon emissions.