કેટ પ્યુરિંગ અને વોકલ ફ્રાય વચ્ચેનું આશ્ચર્યજનક જોડાણ

Researchers have finally solved the mystery behind the physics of a cat’s purr. Contrary to previous beliefs, it seems that cats produce their soothing purring sound using a technique similar to vocal fry, which is often associated with croaky voices in humans.

For years, scientists have been puzzled by how cats, despite their small size, are capable of producing such deep and resonant purrs. Typically, only animals with longer vocal cords, like elephants, can create similar sounds. The prevailing theory suggested that cats had a unique mechanism involving the cyclical contraction and relaxation of muscles in their voice boxes, requiring constant neural input from the brain.

However, a recent study led by Dr Christian Herbst at the University of Vienna revealed a different explanation. The researchers conducted experiments on the vocal cords of eight cats that had been euthanized due to terminal illness. By pinching the cats’ vocal cords and passing humid air through them, the researchers were able to simulate the mechanism humans use to speak and produce vocal fry. Remarkably, this manipulation resulted in self-sustained oscillations or purrs from all the voice boxes, indicating that purring does not require constant input from the brain.

Further analysis uncovered masses of fibrous tissue within the vocal cords, which may account for the cats’ ability to produce low-frequency sounds between 20-30 Hz. Such frequencies are even lower than the lowest bass sounds produced by human voices. Similar structures have also been found in roaring cats like lions and tigers.

Previously, the dominant theory suggested that cats utilized a mechanism in which their brain sent rapid and continuous bursts of signals to throat muscles, causing them to contract 30 times per second and produce purring sounds. However, the new study proposes vocal fry as an alternative explanation.

In conclusion, cats’ purring appears to be dependent on a different mechanism than previously presumed. Understanding how cats produce their purrs not only sheds light on feline communication but also provides valuable insights into the acoustic abilities of various animal species.

Source: Dr Christian Herbst, University of Vienna, Austria (Current Biology)