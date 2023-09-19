સૂર્યનો અભ્યાસ કરવા માટે ભારતે સફળતાપૂર્વક આદિત્ય-એલ1 અવકાશયાન લોન્ચ કર્યું

On September 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking India’s first solar observatory mission. The spacecraft began its 110-day journey to the Lagrange Point-1 of the Sun-Earth system after a successful trans-Lagrangean Point insertion maneuver. This maneuver pushed the craft out of the Earth’s orbit and onto a trajectory towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

Lagrange Points, as defined by NASA, are positions in space where the gravitational forces of a two-body system like the Sun and Earth produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion. These points can be utilized by spacecraft as “parking spots” to remain in a fixed position with minimal fuel consumption.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around L1, which is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth, constituting just 1% of the Earth-Sun distance. This strategic position will ensure uninterrupted observations of the Sun, allowing India’s scientists to gain new insights about the center of our solar system.

ISRO’s successful trajectory transfers towards other celestial bodies or locations in space have demonstrated their expertise in space exploration. This mission follows ISRO’s previous successful expeditions to the sun and moon.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will spend at least the next five years studying various aspects of the Sun from its orbit around L1. This dedicated research will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its impact on Earth. The mission represents a significant milestone for India’s space exploration efforts and opens doors for further scientific advancements.

Overall, the successful launch and trajectory transfer of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft mark a significant achievement for India’s space agency, ISRO. This mission will enable Indian scientists to gather valuable data about the Sun and deepen our understanding of the center of our solar system.

– The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

– The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)