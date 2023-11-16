નવી ટેક્નોલોજી કોસ્મિક કોલ્ડથી ઈલેક્ટ્રિસિટી વિના ઈમારતોને કૂલ કરે છે

Researchers at the University of Maryland have developed an innovative technology that allows buildings to be cooled without the use of electricity. The microporous glass coating, known as “cooling glass,” can lower indoor temperatures by up to 3.5 degrees Celsius at noon. This breakthrough technology reflects up to 99% of solar radiation, preventing buildings from absorbing heat. Additionally, it emits heat in the form of longwave infrared radiation into the vast coldness of outer space, effectively utilizing the extreme low temperatures found there.

The concept, known as “radiative cooling,” takes advantage of the atmospheric transparency window, a part of the electromagnetic spectrum that allows heat to escape into space without affecting the overall temperature of the atmosphere. The coating utilizes this phenomenon to transfer a large amount of heat into the coldness of space, acting as a heat sink for buildings.

Unlike previous attempts at cooling coatings, this new glass is environmentally stable and durable. It can withstand exposure to water, UV radiation, dirt, and even flames, making it suitable for a variety of surfaces like tile, brick, and metal. The versatile nature of the technology makes it highly scalable and adoptable for wide use.

The development of this cooling glass aligns with global efforts to reduce energy consumption and combat climate change. By reducing the need for air conditioning, the technology has the potential to significantly decrease energy usage and carbon footprint. “This ‘cooling glass’ is more than a new material – it’s a key part of the solution to climate change,” says Distinguished University Professor Liangbing Hu, leading the research team. “It shows how new technology can help us build a cooler, greener world.”

The researchers are currently focusing on testing and practical applications of their cooling glass. They have also created a startup company, CeraCool, to facilitate the scaling and commercialization of the technology. With its potential to revolutionize cooling methods, this innovative technology could have a significant impact on energy efficiency and sustainability in the future.

પ્રશ્નો

1. How does the cooling glass work?

The cooling glass works by reflecting up to 99% of solar radiation, preventing buildings from absorbing heat. It also emits heat in the form of longwave infrared radiation into space, utilizing the extreme cold temperatures found there to cool down the materials beneath the glass.

2. Can the cooling glass withstand harsh conditions?

Yes, the cooling glass is environmentally stable and durable. It can withstand exposure to water, UV radiation, dirt, and even flames. It has been designed to endure temperatures of up to 1,000°C.

3. What surfaces can the cooling glass be applied to?

The cooling glass can be applied to a variety of surfaces, including tile, brick, and metal. This versatility makes it highly scalable and adoptable for wide use.

4. How does the technology contribute to environmental sustainability?

By reducing the need for air conditioning, the technology can significantly decrease energy usage and carbon footprint. It aligns with global efforts to cut energy consumption and fight climate change.