ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જ માટે શેવાળ શોધો કોપિંગ મિકેનિઝમ

Researchers from the University of East Anglia have made an exciting discovery—algae, a crucial part of the ocean’s ecosystem, have developed a coping mechanism to deal with the effects of climate change. Algae, also known as eukaryotic phytoplankton or microalgae, are responsible for supporting the largest food web on Earth and are vital for pulling CO2 from the atmosphere and producing oxygen. The study, led by Professor Thomas Mock, found that these microalgae have adapted to nutrient starvation, which is expected to increase due to rising ocean temperatures.

The cellular machinery used by algae to produce food and capture CO2 requires a significant amount of iron. However, roughly 35% of the ocean’s surface does not have enough iron to support algae growth. Without sufficient iron, algae productivity is reduced, similar to crops on land that lack necessary nutrients. As global warming leads to warmer surface waters and reduced nutrient mixing, algae are predicted to starve and produce less food, resulting in decreased CO2 absorption from the atmosphere.

However, the research team discovered that algae have evolved an additional cellular machinery that allows them to utilize sunlight for growth without relying on iron. Instead of using iron-dependent photosynthetic proteins, algae use a light-responsive membrane protein called rhodopsin, which pumps protons through membranes and enables ATP synthesis. This alternative mechanism enables algae to thrive in nutrient-poor surface oceans and suggests that they may be able to cope with the effects of global warming.

The implications of this discovery are significant. Not only does it shed light on how algae adapt to changing environmental conditions, but it also opens up possibilities for biotechnology applications. This cellular machinery could potentially be used to enhance the productivity of crops that require iron for growth. Additionally, it could be utilized in biotechnology to enhance the productivity of other microbes that cannot use light, such as yeast, for the production of various substances including insulin, antibiotics, enzymes, antivirals, and biofuels.

Overall, this research provides hope for the resilience of ocean ecosystems in the face of climate change. It also highlights the importance of the oceans for the survival of humans and all life on Earth.

Source: University of East Anglia