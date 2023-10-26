છોડની રોગપ્રતિકારક શક્તિનું સત્ય ખોલવું: ક્લોરોપ્લાસ્ટ્સની ભૂમિકા શોધાયેલ

A recent study led by the University of California, Davis, has shed new light on the critical role that chloroplasts play in a plant’s immune defense against viral and bacterial pathogens. While chloroplasts are primarily known for converting sunlight into nourishment for plants, this research has revealed their involvement in protecting plants from harmful invaders.

The researchers uncovered the significance of tube-like projections known as “stromules” in plant immunity. These stromules, observed for over a century, seemed to increase in production when plants detected an infection, suggesting a potential role in defense. They appeared to gather chloroplasts around the nucleus of the cell and acted as pathways for transporting pro-defense signals.

To delve deeper into the function of stromules in plant immunity, the scientists sought to deactivate them and observe their effects on plant cells when exposed to pathogens. However, identifying the precise genes responsible for stromule formation proved to be a challenge.

The team focused their attention on kinesins, motor proteins that facilitate movement within cells. Particularly intriguing was a unique plant kinesin capable of binding both microtubules and actin filaments, components of the cell’s cytoskeleton. This kinesin, known as KIS1, played a crucial role in stromule formation.

Through their experiments, the researchers discovered that overexpressing the KIS1 kinesin led to stromule formation even without the presence of pathogens. On the other hand, plants lacking the KIS1 protein were unable to produce stromules, making them more susceptible to infections.

Further investigations showcased the importance of molecular signaling and a robust immune system in stromule formation. The study emphasized that chloroplasts’ role in defending plant cells relied on these factors.

Savithramma Dinesh-Kumar, a plant biologist at UC Davis and the senior author of the study, highlighted the significance of these findings. Understanding how chloroplasts aid cellular defense could potentially allow for the engineering of pathogen resistance at the cellular level.

This groundbreaking research not only unravels the mystery surrounding stromule function in plants but also presents novel opportunities to enhance plant resistance in the future. By gaining a deeper understanding of the intricate mechanisms involved in plant immunity, scientists may unlock new ways to safeguard crops and improve agricultural practices.

