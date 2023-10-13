એસ્ટ્રોફિઝિસિસ્ટ હુબર્ટ રીવ્સનું 91 વર્ષની વયે અવસાન થયું

Astrophysicist Hubert Reeves, known for his contributions to popularizing space science, passed away at the age of 91. Born in Montreal on July 13, 1932, Reeves developed a passion for the history of the universe early in life. He excelled in physics and pursued a career in astronomy, obtaining a doctorate at Cornell University.

Reeves served as a scientific adviser to NASA in the 1960s and later became the director of research at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS). Throughout his career, he authored books and produced documentaries exploring the fundamental question of whether the universe has meaning.

Apart from his work in astrophysics, Reeves was an avid environmental campaigner. In 2014, he made an impassioned plea for politicians to take action to prevent the planet from becoming uninhabitable. He believed that saving the planet was a matter of the heart and emphasized that ecology comprised millions of little problems that required everyday dedication to address.

Reeves’ son, Benoit Reeves, announced his father’s passing on Facebook, expressing the family’s grief and stating, “Our dear father has gone to join the stars.”

Hubert Reeves leaves behind a legacy of scientific contributions and a dedication to the preservation of our planet. He will be remembered for his ability to captivate audiences with his enthusiasm for space science and his commitment to raising awareness about environmental issues.

Astrophysicist – a scientist who studies celestial objects, including stars, galaxies, and the universe as a whole.

Popularizing – making a subject more accessible and appealing to the general public.

Space-time – the conceptual framework in which physical events are understood to occur simultaneously in space and time, as described by Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Thirst for knowledge – a strong desire and curiosity to acquire new information and understanding.

Constellations – groups of stars that form recognizable patterns or shapes.

Doctorate – the highest academic degree awarded by a university or college for advanced research.

CNRS – the National Centre for Scientific Research, the largest governmental research organization in France.

Environmental campaigner – someone who advocates for the protection of the environment and works to bring about positive change.

Elysee Palace – the official residence of the President of France.

AFP – Agence France-Presse, a leading international news agency.