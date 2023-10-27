અવકાશયાત્રીઓ 2025 ચંદ્ર મિશન આગળ ક્રાંતિકારી મૂન કેમેરાનું પરીક્ષણ કરે છે

NASA is gearing up for an ambitious plan to land astronauts on the moon in 2025, marking the first human presence on the lunar surface in over five decades. As part of the preparations, astronauts are currently testing a groundbreaking “moon camera” that is set to revolutionize lunar exploration.

The Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC), developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) in collaboration with NASA, offers image quality far superior to the cameras used during the Apollo missions. Constructed from state-of-the-art lenses and professional off-the-shelf mirrorless cameras, the HULC can capture both high-resolution images and videos.

With the extreme temperatures and hazardous lunar dust in mind, the HULC has been encased in a protective fabric casing. The casing includes specially designed buttons that allow astronauts to operate the camera while wearing space gloves, ensuring their safety.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, renowned for his incredible photographs of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS), is among the team of testers. Joined by NASA astronaut candidate Jessica Wittner and Takuya Onishi from the Japanese space agency, Pesquet rigorously put the camera through its paces in the lunar-like landscapes of Lanzarote, Spain. The testing simulated the challenging conditions the camera will face on the moon, including both daylight and dark volcanic caves.

The camera’s user-friendliness is a top priority for the NASA team. Jeremy Myers, NASA’s lead for the HULC camera, emphasized the importance of an intuitive and easy-to-use design that won’t burden the astronauts. The camera is just one of many tools that the astronauts will utilize during their lunar missions.

Overseen by a team of top planetary scientists, the camera’s image quality is being thoroughly evaluated. The scientists are ensuring that the camera will produce photos with the appropriate resolution, depth of field, and exposure, providing valuable scientific insights.

While the camera undergoes further testing and receives enhancements, the team looks forward to deploying it on the lunar mission. Additional protective covers and designs will be explored before the camera is installed on the space station.

સ્ત્રોતો: ઈએસએ, નાસા