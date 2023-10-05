નવી AI-સંચાલિત ધરતીકંપની આગાહી પરીક્ષણોમાં વચન બતાવે છે

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that successfully predicted 70% of earthquakes a week in advance during a 30-week trial in China. The AI was trained to identify statistical anomalies in real-time seismic data by comparing it with previous earthquake events. It produced a weekly forecast that accurately predicted 14 earthquakes within about 200 miles of their estimated locations and at the calculated strength. The algorithm missed one earthquake and provided eight false warnings.

While it is yet to be determined if this approach will work in other locations, this research serves as a significant milestone in the field of AI-driven earthquake forecasting. Sergey Fomel, a professor at UT’s Bureau of Economic Geology and a member of the research team, describes predicting earthquakes as the “holy grail” and affirms that although global predictions are still distant, this achievement demonstrates that the seemingly impossible problem of earthquake prediction is solvable in principle.

The UT-developed AI secured first place out of 600 other designs in an international competition held in China. The lead developer of the AI, Yangkang Chen, acknowledges the importance of earthquake preparedness and highlights the potential of AI predictions in minimizing economic and human losses and enhancing global earthquake preparedness.

The success of the algorithm can be attributed to a relatively simple machine learning approach. The AI was provided with a set of statistical features based on the team’s understanding of earthquake physics and trained on a five-year database of seismic recordings. By listening for signs of impending earthquakes among the background rumblings in the Earth, the AI generated its forecasts.

The researchers are confident that in regions with robust seismic tracking networks, such as California, Italy, Japan, Greece, Turkey, and Texas, the AI could further improve its accuracy and narrow predictions to within a few tens of miles. The next step involves testing the AI in Texas, which experiences a high rate of minor- and moderate-magnitude earthquakes. The state’s seismic network, TexNet, hosts 300 seismic stations and over six years of continuous records, making it an ideal location for verification.

Ultimately, the researchers aim to integrate the AI system with physics-based models to develop a generalized forecasting tool that can be applied worldwide. This research is a significant step towards achieving that goal.

