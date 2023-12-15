કેનેડિયન અવકાશયાત્રી 2025 માં સ્પેસ જર્ની માટે તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા છે

Canadian astronaut Josh Kutryk is set to embark on an exciting mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025. A professional engineer and pilot, Kutryk has trained for years in preparation for this opportunity. While fulfilling a lifelong dream, he recognizes the importance of being adequately prepared for the challenging journey.

The ISS, an iconic symbol of international cooperation, continues to soar above global political tensions. Its mission to conduct scientific research, advance technological capabilities, and foster collaboration among nations remains unaffected by geopolitical disputes. Through joint efforts with various countries, the ISS has successfully maintained a peaceful and productive environment for astronauts from around the world to work together.

Preparing for life in space requires a unique skill set and exceptional training. Astronauts undergo rigorous physical and mental conditioning to endure the physical challenges and isolation that come with living on the ISS. They acquire a range of skills, from learning how to operate complex equipment to mastering survival techniques in microgravity environments. This extensive preparation ensures their capability to handle any situation that may arise during their time in space.

While the ISS has served as a vital research laboratory in low Earth orbit, the ambitions of Canadian astronauts extend beyond its boundaries. Scientists and engineers from Canada aspire to explore even farther, pushing the limits of human space exploration. As technology advances and new opportunities arise, Canadian astronauts aim to venture deeper into the cosmos, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and expanding humanity’s understanding of the universe.

