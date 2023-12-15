Queen’s University Students Conduct Groundbreaking Space Experiment

Summary: A team of students from Queen’s University has been chosen by NASA to conduct a pioneering science experiment on the International Space Station. The experiment, led by third-year health sciences student Cole Munro, will examine the impact of microgravity on plant proteins and their potential to enhance the effectiveness of antibiotics. While the students won’t travel to space themselves, the experiment will be carried out by astronauts on the space station. Once the necessary equipment is delivered to the ISS, the launch is expected to take place in late spring. Following the completion of the experiment, the team will analyze the samples back on Earth. This groundbreaking research could contribute to improving life beyond our atmosphere as space travel continues to gain popularity.

In a groundbreaking development, a team of talented students from Queen’s University has been selected by NASA to conduct an extraordinary science experiment onboard the International Space Station. The group’s proposal, outshining two other finalists, stood out for its innovative approach and potential impact.

Led by Cole Munro, a dedicated third-year health sciences student, the experiment aims to explore the effects of microgravity on plant proteins. This research will shed light on the ability of these proteins, known as lectins, to enhance the efficacy of antibiotics in both earthly and space environments. By understanding how lectins fight against bacteria in space, scientists can develop strategies to keep astronauts healthy during their missions.

Although the Queen’s University students won’t personally experience the wonders of space, their experiment will be conducted by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The necessary equipment for the experiment is slated to be launched in late spring, on a cargo flight targeted for the space station. Once in space, the astronauts will carry out the experiment and collect samples for further analysis.

Upon completion, the samples will be brought back to Earth for close examination in the Discovery Labs, under the guidance of Diane Tomalty, a co-instructor for the course. This intensive analysis will help scientists unlock important insights into the behavior of plant proteins in microgravity, potentially contributing to advancements in global healthcare both within and beyond our planet.

As space travel becomes increasingly prevalent, not only for scientific purposes but also for recreational activities, experiments like this hold remarkable promise for improving the quality of life outside our planet’s atmosphere. The Queen’s University students’ pioneering research marks an exciting step toward unraveling the mysteries of space and finding innovative solutions to the challenges of long-duration space travel.