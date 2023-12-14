Early Birds: Neanderthal DNA Linked to Morning People

A new study suggests that people who have a preference for going to bed early and waking up early may share the same DNA as Neanderthals and another extinct relative. Researchers from the University of California in San Francisco compared genes related to early-rising in modern humans with DNA from Neanderthals and the Denisovan. Using a large UK-based database, the study found that individuals with the same early-rising gene variants as Neanderthals were more likely to self-report their preference for waking up early.

Evolutionary geneticist Tony Capra from the University of California, San Francisco explained that many modern humans carry the Neanderthal gene because it helped their ancestors adapt to life in northern Europe. The gene is not linked directly to being a morning person, but rather to having a faster running internal clock that can better adapt to seasonal variations in light levels. The researchers suggest that at higher latitudes, where light levels vary significantly throughout the year, having a more flexible internal clock was beneficial for survival.

Professor Mark Maslin from University College London, who was not involved in the study, commented on the findings, stating that genetic evidence now supports the notion that some individuals are truly “morning people.” As humans migrated from tropical Africa to Eurasia, they encountered Neanderthals who had already adapted to the colder climate. The study provides further insight into the genetic similarities between modern humans and their extinct relatives.

Neanderthals and Denisovans lived for hundreds of thousands of years, hunting and gathering, before ultimately disappearing from the fossil record around 40,000 years ago. This research sheds light on the genetic legacy that these ancient relatives have left behind in modern humans, helping to explain the biological foundations of sleep patterns and circadian rhythms.