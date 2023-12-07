AI Method Enhances Brain Research Efficiency with Minimal Manual Annotation

Scientists from EPFL and Harvard have developed a groundbreaking AI-based method for tracking neurons in moving animals. This development has the potential to significantly enhance brain imaging research and deepen our understanding of neural behaviors. The study, recently published in Nature Methods, was led by Sahand Jamal Rahi at EPFL’s School of Basic Sciences.

The innovative method utilizes a convolutional neural network (CNN) that has been trained to recognize and analyze patterns in images. By using a process called “convolution,” the CNN is able to examine small parts of an image and combine that information to identify objects or patterns. However, when it comes to tracking neurons in a moving animal’s brain, the challenge lies in the need for manual annotation of numerous images, as the animal’s appearance varies over time due to body deformations.

To address this challenge, the researchers developed an enhanced CNN featuring “targeted augmentation.” This technique automatically generates reliable annotations for reference out of a limited set of manually labeled images. The CNN then learns the internal deformations of the brain and uses this knowledge to create annotations for new postures, reducing the need for extensive manual annotation and double-checking.

The versatility of this method allows it to identify neurons in different representations, whether they are individual points or 3D volumes. The researchers tested the method on the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans, a well-known model organism in neuroscience with 302 neurons. Using the enhanced CNN, the scientists were able to measure activity in some of the worm’s interneurons and discovered complex behaviors, such as changes in response patterns when exposed to different stimuli.

To make the method accessible, the team has provided a user-friendly graphical interface that integrates targeted augmentation, streamlining the entire process from manual annotation to proofreading. By significantly reducing the manual effort required for neuron segmentation and tracking, this new AI method has the potential to triple the analysis throughput compared to full manual annotation.

Overall, this groundbreaking development in AI-based neuron tracking has the potential to accelerate research in brain imaging and deepen our understanding of neural circuits and behaviors.

