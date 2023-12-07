Death Stranding 2: un novo tráiler e revelación de xogo espérase na TGA 2023

The excitement surrounding The Game Awards 2023 is reaching its peak as fans eagerly await the announcement of the Game of the Year. With fierce competition this year, players can’t help but wonder which title will come out on top. However, the anticipation doesn’t end there. Fans have received a major hint that renowned game developer Hideo Kojima will be present at the event.

Kojima’s assistant, Ayako, recently posted on social media confirming his arrival in Los Angeles, one day ahead of The Game Awards. Even the event’s organizer, Geoff Keighley, responded to the post expressing his surprise. Fans, however, were not convinced that Keighley was unaware of Kojima’s presence in LA.

Now that news of Kojima’s attendance has spread, fans are speculating that we might be treated to a new trailer for Death Stranding 2. It is not unusual for Kojima to make such an announcement, as he revealed a cinematic trailer for Death Stranding 2 at last year’s event. This time, fans are hoping for even more, with the possibility of seeing some gameplay footage as well. Kojima always manages to surprise his audience, so it is safe to say that we can expect something unexpected from him at The Game Awards 2023.

In other news, fans of the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, Dead by Daylight, have something to look forward to as well. The developers recently hinted at a single-player spinoff set in the same beloved horror universe. Although no cinematics or gameplay were shared in their announcement, they did tag The Game Awards, hinting at a possible reveal during the event. With a confirmed “World Premiere,” Dead by Daylight fans have reason to be excited.

The Game Awards 2023 is undoubtedly shaping up to be an exciting and memorable event for gamers worldwide. With big names like Hideo Kojima and the promise of thrilling reveals, fans can’t wait to see what the night has in store for them.

Ler máis na web Story: Death Stranding 2: un novo tráiler e revelación de xogo espérase na TGA 2023