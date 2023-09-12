A recepción de Starfield: unha experiencia de amor ou odio

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has been met with a mixed reception from gamers. Some are absolutely in love with the game, praising its vast scale and attention to detail. Others, however, have expressed disappointment, particularly in regards to the game’s fast travel, loading screens, and frame rate.

One of the major points of contention has been the game’s frame rate. Prior to its release, Bethesda confirmed that Starfield would run at a locked 30fps. While this decision was expected given the game’s massive scope, it left many fans longing for a 60fps Performance Mode, which has become the norm for modern releases.

Digital Foundry, a prominent gaming analysis group, decided to delve into the possibility of running Starfield at 60fps on the Xbox Series X. They built a custom console using the AMD 4800S Desktop Kit and replaced the GPU with the RX 6700. With FSR 2 enabled and no dynamic resolution scaling, they were able to achieve 60fps in enclosed environments. However, most of the game still ran at a steady 30-40fps.

When the resolution was lowered to 1440p, matching the Xbox Series S, the game ran at a stable 40fps with occasional spikes to 60fps. This led Digital Foundry to suggest that Bethesda could potentially release a 40fps mode for players with 120Hz displays, especially those with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) screens.

While these findings are intriguing, it’s important to note that Starfield is currently locked at 30fps. However, it is interesting to see that the game has the potential to achieve higher frame rates with certain adjustments.

Overall, the reception to Starfield has been a polarizing one. Whether players love it or hate it, there is no denying the anticipation and hype surrounding this ambitious new release.

Definicións:

– Frame rate: The number of frames per second displayed on a screen. Higher frame rates result in smoother motion in video games.

– Performance Mode: A mode in video games that prioritizes higher frame rates over graphical fidelity.

– Enclosed environments: Areas within the game that are smaller in scale and more contained.

– Variable Refresh Rate (VRR): A feature that allows the display to synchronize with the graphics card, resulting in smoother gameplay.

