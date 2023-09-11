Americana Motor Hotel: un oasis retro-futurista na Ruta 66

Located in the beautiful city of Flagstaff, Americana Motor Hotel recently underwent a complete transformation, bringing a touch of retro-futurism to this historic Route 66 landmark. Led by Practice Hospitality, a renowned hotel management company, Americana Motor Hotel now offers guests an unforgettable experience with its unique design, thoughtful amenities, and prime location.

Drawing inspiration from Flagstaff’s natural wonders and rich lunar history, the design of Americana Motor Hotel is a blend of mid-century nostalgia and modern aesthetics. Andrew Alford, the lead designer, incorporated bold colors, geometric patterns, and artistic elements inspired by the surrounding landscape. This attention to detail creates a whimsical atmosphere, with hidden references to astronomy and Route 66 throughout the property.

The guestrooms at Americana Motor Hotel exude rustic futurism, combining warm earth tones with wood textures and rich textiles. Eye-catching carpets with swirling stripes, headboards reminiscent of 1970s ski wear, and original art celebrating Flagstaff’s iconic conifer forests create a unique and inviting ambiance. Even the shower hardware and white tile were chosen to pay homage to NASA’s Apollo moon landing equipment.

The hotel’s lobby welcomes guests with a vintage travel brochure rack, adding a touch of nostalgia to the check-in experience. Knowledgeable staff members are available to provide information about the area, and the lobby offers comfortable seating, board games, and a retail space stocked with sundries and souvenirs. Guests can also make use of the communal banquette, equipped with power outlets, making it perfect for remote working.

Outside, Americana Motor Hotel features a spacious Backyard, where guests can unwind by the year-round heated pool, play yard games, relax in a hammock, or gather around the firepits to share travel stories. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the telescopes available for stargazing and the bicycles offered for exploring the town.

As a pet-friendly hotel, Americana Motor Hotel welcomes furry companions of all sizes. The property’s fenced-in “Barkyard” provides a safe space for pets to stretch their legs, while a convenient dog wash station ensures they stay clean and comfortable. Additionally, the hotel’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its choice of aluminum canned beverages, reusable water bottles, and drought-tolerant landscaping.

Flagstaff, known as the “City of Seven Wonders,” offers endless opportunities for adventure. Whether visiting the Grand Canyon, Arizona Snowbowl, Lowell Observatory, or any of the region’s outdoor destinations, Americana Motor Hotel serves as the perfect basecamp for exploration. After a day of hiking, skiing, or exploring the wonders of nature, guests can retreat to the comfort of Americana Motor Hotel and relax in its well-appointed rooms.

To learn more about Americana Motor Hotel and make reservations, visit their website at americanamotorhotel.com or call 928.833.3060.

