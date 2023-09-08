Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

noticia

Deep Silver e Starbreeze Studios lanzan novos tráilers e capturas de pantalla para PAYDAY 3, Introduce Pearl and Joy

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 8, 2023
Deep Silver e Starbreeze Studios lanzan novos tráilers e capturas de pantalla para PAYDAY 3, Introduce Pearl and Joy

Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios have unveiled a new trailer and screenshots for PAYDAY 3, showcasing two new playable characters, Pearl and Joy. These characters join the original gang of criminals, Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains, bringing the total number of heisters to six at the game’s launch.

Pearl, an expert con artist and infiltrator, is skilled at running scams and navigating high society. She is meticulous in her planning and always prepared for any situation, even resorting to using her own weapons when necessary. Joy, on the other hand, is a genius hacker and security expert who adds a unique combination of strength and subterfuge to the crew. With her disregard for the law and twisted sense of humor, Joy is an unpredictable wildcard during any heist.

In addition to the introduction of these new characters, the developers have also revealed the post-launch content roadmap for PAYDAY 3. The plan includes four downloadable content packs, namely “Syntax Error,” “Boys in Blue,” “The Land of the Free,” and “Fear and Greed,” scheduled for release in the coming months. These packs will introduce new content such as seasonal events, playable characters, enemies, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, cosmetics, quality-of-life improvements, and new features.

PAYDAY 3 is set to release on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Fontes:
- Prata profunda
– Starbreeze Studios

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

noticia

O papel dos equipos resistentes para garantir unha conectividade fiable en localizacións remotas

Setembro 10, 2023
noticia

Como transcribir mensaxes de voz a texto en WhatsApp

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
noticia

Bridging the Gap: Como os sistemas de antenas distribuídas globais están a reducir as zonas mortas nas áreas urbanas

Setembro 10, 2023

Botaches de menos

tecnoloxía

O Concello rexeita a proposta de taboleiro de publicidade dixital

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Mantente organizado coa estación de carga 4 en 1 de 30 W para varios dispositivos

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Espectros de espionaxe: o telescopio espacial James Webb pode detectar civilizacións semellantes á Terra en exoplanetas?

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

RBI prepárase para o piloto dixital de rupias no mercado monetario de chamadas

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios