Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

noticia

Presentando o ciclo do carbono na fosa de Xapón: información da expedición 386 de IODP

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 12, 2023
Presentando o ciclo do carbono na fosa de Xapón: información da expedición 386 de IODP

A recent research expedition conducted by the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) has shed light on the carbon cycle in the Japan Trench, a region of intense seismic activity. The Japan Trench, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is known for its subduction zones and frequent megathrust earthquakes.

IODP Expedition 386 involved the collection and analysis of 58 sediment cores from the sea bed along the trench axis. These cores were taken from depths of up to 37.82 meters, setting new records for deep-subsurface sampling in scientific ocean drilling. In one notable achievement, the team cored the deepest water site at a depth of 8,023 meters and recovered the deepest sub-sea level sample from 8,060.74 meters below sea level.

The analysis of these sediment cores revealed the presence of labile dissolved carbon stored in the sediment interstitial water. This dissolved carbon storage indicates active organic carbon remineralization in the hadal trenches, which is significantly greater than in other deep-water environments of the open ocean. Advanced radiocarbon techniques also revealed the aging and accumulation of dissolved organic and inorganic carbon in the deep subsurface sediments.

These findings have important implications for the deep carbon cycle and the subduction zone. The dissolved carbon stored in the trench sediments may have significant impacts on the overall carbon cycle as it is buried deeper into the trenches and subduction zone. This discovery challenges the previous understanding of hadal trench environments as “tranquil” deep-sea environments.

The research also uncovered evidence of intensive microbial methanogenesis in the hadal trenches, likely influenced by repeated large earthquakes along the subduction zone. The earthquakes play a role in modulating the trench carbon cycle and the deep biosphere metabolisms in these extreme environments.

This groundbreaking research provides valuable insights into the dynamic carbon cycle in the Japan Trench and highlights the need for further studies in these unique and extreme environments. The findings also demonstrate the capabilities of the IODP to conduct high-resolution subsurface sampling and investigations in hadal oceanic trenches.

Fontes:
– Nature Communications: “Active microbial-mediated dissolved carbon cycling in the deep subsurface sediments”
– IODP

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

noticia

A revisión de Wordle: analizando o puzzle Wordle 819

Setembro 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
noticia

As bacterias antigas foron as primeiras en colonizar terras hai máis de 407 millóns de anos

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
noticia

Unha comparación das barras de son Sonos Beam (2ª xeración) e Samsung HW-S60B

Setembro 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A importancia da xestión de cookies para a privacidade do usuario

Setembro 18, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Un novo estudo revela a ligazón entre a aprendizaxe vocal e as capacidades de resolución de problemas nas aves

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Un posible avance no sistema de alerta temperá de terremotos

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Mellorar a saúde pulmonar en bebés prematuros: un paso cara a un futuro máis saudable

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios