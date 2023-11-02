O novo servizo de transmisión en tempo real da NASA+ está previsto para o lanzamento: unha ollada ao futuro da exploración espacial

NASA is on the verge of launching a groundbreaking streaming service called NASA+ that promises to change the way we experience space exploration. Set to roll out on November 8, NASA+ will be a free platform available on major streaming platforms, such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and the web. Unlike other streaming services, NASA+ will not require any subscription fees and will be ad-free.

While specific details about the content are still under wraps, NASA has stated that their family-friendly programming will “embed you into our missions” through live coverage and original video series. This expansion of NASA’s digital presence builds upon the success of NASA TV, the space agency’s existing broadcast network.

NASA+ comes as a response to the increasing demand for engaging and educational content within the space and science field. By offering a comprehensive streaming service, NASA aims to make space exploration more accessible to the general public. Through this platform, viewers will have the opportunity to delve deeper into NASA’s various missions and gain unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes footage and expert interviews.

FAQ:

Q: Will NASA+ be available worldwide?

A: Yes, NASA+ will be available globally. Users can access the streaming service from anywhere with an internet connection.

Q: Will NASA+ offer real-time streaming?

A: Yes, NASA+ will provide live coverage of ongoing missions and events. Viewers can experience the thrill of space exploration in real-time.

Q: Can I watch NASA+ on my smartphone?

A: Yes, NASA+ will be available on both iOS and Android apps, allowing viewers to stream content directly on their smartphones.

In a world where space exploration continues to captivate our collective imagination, NASA+ emerges as a pioneering initiative to bring the wonders of the universe into our homes. As we eagerly await its official launch, NASA+ promises to transport us to the frontiers of science and inspire generations to come.