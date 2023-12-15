Microsoft enfróntase a críticas por prohibir controladores de terceiros e limitar a accesibilidade aos xogos

Microsoft, known for its efforts in video game accessibility, recently faced backlash for banning the use of third-party controllers on its Xbox consoles. While the company claims that the ban is to maintain the quality and safety of players’ controllers, it has raised concerns among disabled gamers who rely on these devices for accessibility reasons.

Accessibility in gaming is often overlooked, but it is an important aspect of social inclusion for disabled individuals. With millions of disabled people worldwide, including 6.2 million in Canada and 61 million in the United States, it is crucial to ensure that they have meaningful opportunities to participate in accessible forms of entertainment.

In 2018, Microsoft made significant progress in video game accessibility with the introduction of the Xbox Adaptive Controller. This customizable controller allows players to connect external devices such as foot pedals, joysticks, buttons, and switches, making it possible for individuals with mobility impairments to play games. The release of the Xbox Adaptive Controller marked a milestone for accessibility in gaming and received widespread praise.

However, Microsoft’s recent ban on third-party controllers has been seen as a step back in their commitment to accessibility. While devices compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller are exempt from the ban, it limits the options for disabled gamers who rely on other third-party devices. Disability is individual, and what works for one person may not work for another. The Xbox Adaptive Controller is not a universal solution.

Moreover, there are downsides to the Xbox Adaptive Controller itself. It is not compatible with all external devices, such as computer mice, which some gamers may prefer. Additionally, the cost of the controller and its accessories can be a barrier for many disabled individuals, who are more likely to live in poverty and earn less than their non-disabled counterparts.

The backlash against Microsoft’s ban highlights the historical oversight of disabled gamers by the video game industry. Disabled players are rightfully concerned about the impact on accessibility and the limitations it poses. It is crucial for the industry to recognize and address the needs of disabled gamers to create a truly inclusive and accessible gaming environment.