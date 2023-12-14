Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has issued a directive for state-owned companies to immediately begin exploring and exploiting oil, gas, and mineral resources in Guyana’s Essequibo region. The territory, larger than Greece, is rich in valuable resources that Venezuela claims as its own. Maduro’s announcement comes after a successful referendum where the majority voted in favor of Venezuela asserting sovereignty over the region.

Maduro intends to grant operating licenses for the exploration and exploitation of resources in the entire Essequibo area. To support these efforts, he has ordered the creation of local subsidiaries of Venezuelan public companies, including the oil giant PDVSA and mining conglomerate Corporación Venezolana de Guayana.

The details of how the Maduro administration plans to exercise jurisdiction over the territory, once officially declared part of Venezuela, are not yet clear. The matter will be discussed by the National Assembly, controlled by the ruling party, to pass the necessary legislation.

In addition to resource exploitation, Maduro also announced the establishment of a new Comprehensive Defense Operational Zone (Zodi) for the disputed strip. This zone is similar to special military commands that operate in different regions of Venezuela.

The Essequibo region, comprising 61,600 square miles, accounts for two-thirds of Guyana’s territory. However, Venezuela has historical claims to Essequibo, considering it part of its own territory due to the boundaries during the Spanish colonial period. Disputes over the border date back to 1899 when international arbitrators decided on a border that Guyana, then a British colony, accepted.

This announcement has been met with condemnation from Guyana, accusing Venezuela of attempting to annex the land. Guyana has lodged an appeal with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a resolution to the competing claims. The ICJ has ordered Venezuela not to take any action that alters the status quo until a ruling is made, a process that could take years.

The escalating tension between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region highlights the importance of resolving border disputes through diplomatic means. The exploitation of resources in the region has significant implications for both countries, and a peaceful resolution is crucial to maintain stability in the region.