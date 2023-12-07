Legal Setback for Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy

Darbi Boddy, a member of the Lakota School Board in Ohio, has faced another setback in her attempts to overturn a civil stalking protection order. The order requires her to stay 500 feet away from fellow board member Isaac Adi. Boddy’s lawyer missed the deadline to appeal the order in the lower court but instead went directly to the Ohio 12th District Court of Appeals, which rejected the request. As a result, Judge Greg Howard dismissed all pending motions, including one to terminate the protection order.

Boddy is now required to continue staying away from Adi at all times until the order expires in 2025. This includes school board meetings, which she cannot attend if Adi is present. Judge Howard also noted that Adi’s lawyer filed motions for contempt against Boddy for allegedly violating the protection order.

In response to the decision, Boddy’s lawyer, Robert Croskery, announced that he is withdrawing as her legal counsel. He criticized the court’s appeal process and expressed his opinion that the decision granting the protective order was “clearly wrong.” He also questioned Adi’s fitness to be a public official, citing videos of his conduct.

Adi’s attorney, Robert Lyons, expressed satisfaction with the judge’s decision and alleged that Boddy continues to violate the protection order by disparaging Adi online. He filed a new court record bringing attention to a Facebook post in which Boddy criticized Adi.

Boddy was elected to the school board in 2021 and took office in 2022. According to Ohio Revised Code, school board members who miss meetings for 90 days and are found to have insufficient reasons for their absences can be removed from their positions.

Adi had previously campaigned with Boddy but claimed in his application for court protection that their relationship had deteriorated and that Boddy had become “extremely aggressive” toward him. Boddy testified that she did not mean any ill will and was expressing her disagreement with Adi’s political stance.

Boddy’s lawyer has argued that Ohio’s stalking law is being used to silence Boddy’s conservative voice. He has stated that she will continue to prioritize the needs of parents and children above special interests.

Ler máis na web Story: Legal Setback for Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy